Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been ranked among the top 10 U23 defenders following the opening round of matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana defender has stood out for his performances at the tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with his displays drawing attention from international scouts and performance analysts.

According to the CIES Football Observatory of the International Centre for Sports Studies, Mbokazi placed fourth in their defensive performance index, which evaluates players primarily on ground defending metrics. His ranking was influenced by his showing against Mexico, where he was assessed among the top U23 performers in his position.

The evaluation system measures factors such as ground duels won in the defensive half relative to team averages, interception rates in the same zone, and the frequency of goals conceded while the player is on the pitch.

Against Mexico, Mbokazi recorded five successful duels from nine attempts, contributed four clearances, registered one interception, blocked a shot, and completed three recoveries—an all-round defensive output that strengthened his ranking.

New Zealand’s Paul Okon leads the standings, followed by Ghana’s Jonas Adjetey in second place and Spain’s Gavi in third, with Mbokazi completing the top four.

Source: Briefly News