Ronwen Williams has spoken ahead of South Africa's must-win last group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Korea

The Bafana Bafana captain and his teammates know what's at stake if they lose their last Group A match against the Asian side

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper's comments ahead of the match sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

South Africa national team captain Ronwen Williams has shared what to expect in Bafana Bafana's must-win game against South Korea at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Bafana Bafana are back at their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, after securing a deserved 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic thanks to Teboho Mokoena's goal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

South Africa still have a chance to secure a place in the Round of 32 after their result against Czechia on Thursday, but would need to win their last group game to achieve that.

Williams: What to expect against South Korea

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Williams admitted South Africa will face a stern test against the Asian side. Although South Korea head into the match after suffering a defeat to Mexico in their previous group game, the Bafana captain believes they still possess enough quality to trouble any opponent.

Even so, Williams remains optimistic about South Africa’s prospects, stressing that detailed preparation and a strong tactical approach could help Bafana Bafana gain an edge.

“We know it will be a demanding game because they have exceptional players across the pitch,” Williams told Sporty TV. “Their movement, technical ability, physical strength and pace make them a very dangerous team.

“For us, it’s another chance to test ourselves at the highest level, and I’m confident the squad will be ready for the challenge.

“Our focus now is on studying their game closely, identifying where they are strongest, where they may be vulnerable, and finding ways to make sure we can impose ourselves while limiting their threats.”

Fans react to Williams comments

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper's comments sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media ahead of South Korea's clash in Monterrey on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Here is what fans are saying:

Thabelo Maphepha shared:

"You must release the ball early pls."

Naturena Afcon commented:

"Chain must be captain and our number 1 goalkeeper. We are tired of this merchant."

Kwazi Jali said:

"The good thing about the next game is that the physicality aspect will be the same. It would be down to tactical movement and strategic play that will determine the winner. We must utilise Makopa upfront as a physical advantage for aerial play, especially with set pieces."

Kwanda Sgotte wrote:

"It's gonna be tougher, but with a strong mentality we can get three points."

Chantal Michael added:

"You and the lads silenced the haters and bullies. Our children love Bafana Bafana. You're their heroes. Yes, South Korea is a strong team, but we believe in you, coach and the lads. Chin up! Chest out, Bafana Bafana."

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News