Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was buried in Stellenbosch on Saturday, 25 July 2026

Adams made history as part of the South African squad that reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time

His father delivered an emotional tribute at the funeral, comparing his son to football legends Messi and Ronaldo

Jayden Adams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder who died on Saturday 11 July 2026, was laid to rest on Saturday 25 July in Stellenbosch. He was 25 years old.

Juanito Adams paid a glowing tribute to his son during the funeral. Image: Cloetesville

Source: Facebook

The funeral drew emotional tributes from those who knew him best. Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe delivered a speech that resonated deeply with those in attendance.

Juanito Adams pays tribute to his son

The most moving words came from Adams's father, Juanito Adams, who spoke directly about the magnitude of his son's life and the grief left behind.

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"Many people dream to meet their favourite soccer player, but I can tell you all today my wife and I raised our favourite soccer player. You get the goats like Messi and Ronaldo, but I can tell you today Jayden was a goat," Juanito Adams said.

He described the loss as immeasurable for his family, friends, and former teammates.

Watch the video below.

A career that made history

Adams leaves behind a legacy that stretched far beyond club football. He was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that made history by reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, a first for South Africa as a nation. At club level, he played a key role in Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League title win during the most recent season.

His death remains under police investigation, with an inquest opened into the circumstances surrounding his passing. Adams is survived by his parents, siblings, partner, and two young children.

Mamelodi Sundowns to support Jayden Adams' family

Briefly News previously reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed at the funeral of Jayden Adams on Saturday 25 July 2026 that Mamelodi Sundowns is in discussions about how to support the family the late midfielder has left behind.

Source: Briefly News