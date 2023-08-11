Juanita Wilkinson is an American former celebrity spouse who rose to fame after her marriage to Sugar Ray Leonard, popularly known as one of the greatest boxing champions in the world. He has an impressive list of titles under his name, which has made him retain the Boxer of the Decade title till today.

Juanita’s preference for a modest life has made it difficult to know more about her. To date, details relating to her occupation, education, net worth, and family background have been a mystery to the internet.

Full name Juanita Wilkinson Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Sugar Ray Leonard, Otis Nixon Children Ray Leonard Jr and Jarrel Leonard

Where is Juanita Wilkinson from?

Juanita Wilkinson, whose age is unknown, is from Prince George’s County, Maryland. She rose to fame after her relationship with her ex-husband.

Juanita Wilkinson’s ex-husband

Her ex-husband is Sugar Ray Leonard, an American former professional boxer known as the Boxer of the Decade due to the world titles he has won since the onset of his career.

The pair met in high school and got along like a house on fire. Juanita became Ray’s wife in 1980, and they were blessed with two children during their marriage. However, they divorced in 1990 after ten years of marriage following multiple abusive incidents Juanita endured.

Juanita Wilkinson today

After her divorce from Sugar Ray, Juanita returned to living her life away from the media.

Who did Juanita Leonard marry after Sugar Ray Leonard?

In 1993, Juanita married Otis Nixon, an American former baseball player who played for the Atlanta Braves as an outfielder. He made headlines after his 60-day suspension from the club after testing positive for using narcotics.

Despite the reputation-denting news, it is no secret that he had a successful career. Juanita Wilkinson and Otis Nixon had no children during their marriage.

Who is Juanita Wilkinson married to now?

According to reports, she is possibly single. This statement comes after she is reported to have divorced Otis Nixon.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s wife

Ray is married to former model Bernadette Robi, whom he met at a Luther Vandross concert after a mutual friend introduced them. The pair dated for four years before deciding to get married on the 20th of August 1993.

Ray and his wife have two children: Camille Leonard, born in 1997 and Daniel Ray Leonard, born in 2000.

What does Ray Leonard Jr do?

Ray’s son wears so many hats. He is an accomplished businessman, podcast producer, and inspirational mentor. His company, Leonard Sports & Entertainment, focuses on talent management and pairing celebrities with corporations.

What is Sugar Ray’s net worth?

The renowned boxer has an estimated net worth of approximately $120 million from his boxing and occasional acting career.

Why did Sugar Ray retire?

He retired after being diagnosed with a detached retina, which he underwent surgery for. His decision to leave boxing was difficult as he spent many years in the ring.

Why are boxers called sugar?

Boxing is mainly referred to as the sweet science, which is why many boxers are called sugar. However, the nickname was made popular by one of the famous boxers, Ray Robinson.

Juanita Wilkinson returned to living away from the media’s prying eyes after divorcing her then-husband, Sugar Ray Leonard. Their relationship is rumoured to have continued after the divorce was finalised, but it is unknown if this is still the case today.

