Khanyisa Chawane: age, bio, height, position, profile, SPAR Proteas

Khanyisa Chawane is a talented South African netball player. She has represented South Africa in various competitions and has been a key player for the South African national netball team, the SPAR Proteas. She made headlines in 2019 after being selected to represent the South African netball team at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

She started playing professional netball when she joined the Free State University netball team, where the SPAR Proteas scouted her. Photo: @Khanyisa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khanyisa Chawane is known for her exceptional skills and local and international netball contributions. She also played for various netball franchises in domestic leagues, showcasing her skills and dedication to the sport. Her performances in both domestic and international competitions have made her a well-respected and admired figure in South African netball.

Khanyisa Chawane's profile and bio summary

Full name Khanyisa Chawane Gender Female Date of birth January 14, 1996 Age 27 years old (As of 2023) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Tzaneen, South Africa Nationality South African Height 5 feet 6 inches Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Occupation Netball player Team SPAR Proteas Position Wing Defence, Center

How old is Khanyisa Chawane?

Khanyisa Chawane (age 27 years as of 2023) was born on January 14, 1996, in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, where she grew up in a modest household with her hardworking parents and siblings. Even though her parents were hesitant about her pursuing sports, they are now her greatest support system.

Chawane was named the Player of the Tournament at Varsity Netball, the Premier League and the National Championship. Photo: @Khanyisa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khanyisa Chawane's education

Chawane attended elementary and high school in Mpumalanga. She later landed a scholarship to study at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.

What is Khanyisa Chawane's height?

The Proteas player measures 5 feet 6 inches tall. She is a South African and has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Khanyisa Chawane's career

Her netball talent was discovered at a tender age when she was selected to play for the provincial team in Grade 6. She started playing professional netball when she joined the Free State University netball team, where the SPAR Proteas scouted her.

Khanyisa is celebrated locally and internationally for outstanding performances in the Netball World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. Chawane was also named the Player of the Tournament at Varsity Netball, the Premier League and the National Championship.

What is Khanyisa Chawane's position?

She plays the centre and Wing defence position. Chawane has also played in mid-court positions and has been recognized for her versatility, agility, and playmaking abilities on the court. The Proteas player has earned numerous awards and accolades following her impressive performances.

Chawane made headlines in 2019 after being selected to represent the South African netball team at the 2019 Netball World Cup. Photo: @Khanyisa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the captain of Proteas netball?

Bongiwe Msomi is the captain of the South Africa national netball team, known as the SPAR Proteas. She plays in the positions of Centre and Wing Attack.

Above is a summary of Khanyisa Chawane's biography and all you need to know about the SPAR Proteas player. She has overcome numerous challenges to become one of the country's most inspiring and respected athletes.

READ ALSO: Hannah Gibson, Mel Gibson's daughter: Age, education, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Hannah Gibson's bio. Who is she? Hannah Gibson is an American on-screen star and celebrity child best known as Mel Gibson's daughter with his ex-wife Robyn Denise Moore. Apart from her status as a celebrity daughter, Hannah is also a celebrity wife. Her husband, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, is a talented guitarist.

Mel Gibson is an Australian-American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter who has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for several decades. He gained international fame for his roles in various blockbuster films and made a name for himself as a successful director.

Source: Briefly News