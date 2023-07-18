Who is André Esterhuizen? Age, family, height, school, stats, net worth

It is no news that South Africa has produced some of the best athletes in the world, and André Esterhuizen is one of them. He is a professional rugby player who plays centre for the Harlequins in the English Premiership. The rising sportsman is known for his skilful tactics on the field and exceptional stats, earning him numerous fans.

André Esterhuizen began his career at a young age and is now one of the best rugby players in South Africa, also playing for the country's national team. He has become one of the best-paid rugby players in the English Premiership for his raw talent. He has won several games and titles, earning him the Rugby Players' Association's Player of the Year Award.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Adriaan Pieter 'André' Esterhuizen Nickname André, The Giant Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Potchefstroom, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaans Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in kilograms 113 Weight in pounds 249 Marital status Married Spouse Mábea Children 2 School Klerksdorp High School Profession Rugby player Net worth $1 million - $5 million

André Esterhuizen's age

André The Giant is 29; he was born on 30 March 1994 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Though there is no information about André Esterhuizen's parents online, his nationality is South African.

André Esterhuizen's school

He attended the Klerksdorp High School in Klerksdorp, South Africa. His university or details on his tertiary education still needs to be discovered.

Has André Esterhuizen played for South Africa?

He has played for some of the best South African rugby teams. He kickstarted his journey and junior career in High School with the Leopards rugby team, where he played at the Under-13 Craven Week competition in 2007. He also played as a centre or full-back for teams under 16 and under 18 before his departure in 2011.

Esterhuizen joined the Durban-based Sharks, a KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union team, in 2013 after he graduated from high school. He played for the teams at different levels and amassed 97 caps in both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby tournaments. André played for the Sharks XV during the Vodacom Cup competition in 2013. He left the Cell C Sharks team in 2020.

The star player also played for South Africa's under-20 team in 2014 and the IRB Junior World Championship. He was later transferred to South Africa's national team, the Springboks, where he has played from 2018 till date.

Where is André Esterhuizen?

As of 2023, the talented rugby player is a member of the Harlequins FC in the English Premiership. He joined them in the 2020/2021 season during a window transfer.

André Esterhuizen's highlights reveal he showcases himself as the team's first starter by scoring against the Exeter Chiefs. This led to their highest-scoring win in the premiership final on 26 June 2021.

He has since then displayed impressive skills on the field. André Esterhuizen's stats indicate he has earned many points in several matches in different tournaments, including the Super Rugby, Champions Cup, Autumn Nations Cup, and Premiership Rugby Cup.

André Esterhuizen's height

The South African player's height gives him an edge over others in his games. He is 6 feet and 4 inches tall, approximately 193 centimetres. He weighs 113 kilograms.

André Esterhuizen's wife

André's spouse is Mábea, but not much is known about her. They married in 2017, and their union is blessed with a girl, Annameah, born in 2021. He reportedly has a boy named Liam, born on the 3rd of April 2019. Liam has an Instagram profile and loves golf. André shares posts of his family on his Instagram handle @andre.esterhuizen_.

How much does André Esterhuizen earn?

During his transfer to Harlequins FC, the team agreed to pay André £340,000 a year which is about R6.7 million. This made him one of the highest-paid players in the English Premiership. According to reports, as a Harlequins Marquee player in the Premiership, André Esterhuizen's salary is £420,000.

What is André Esterhuizen worth?

Popular Bio states he is worth between $1 and $5 million. This worth accrues from his earnings as one of the best rugby players the country has ever had.

André Esterhuizen's exceptional sportsmanship on the field has propelled him to become a prominent figure in the Rugby world. His talent and dedication have earned him spots in top teams, both in South Africa and the English Premiership.

