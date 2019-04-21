Top schools in SA: Best secondary schools in South Africa

Acquiring a good education prepares one for a bright future. Parents and guardians desire their children to be better than them in life. One way this can be possible is through quality education. South Africa has numerous secondary schools distributed across its provinces. The best schools in South Africa produce impressive results and have good infrastructure and qualified staff.

The best schools in South Africa instil the principles of hard work, discipline, honesty, etc. These values help students pass exams and shape responsible and reliable adults.

Best schools in South Africa

South Africa has about 6,000 secondary schools. Some teach the South African curriculum, while others, especially the high-end private institutions, teach international curricula.

School fees vary depending on whether the institution is public or private. Below is a list of some of the country's top public and private institutions based on academic performance and quality of learning environment.

15. Parktown Boys’ High School

The Parktown Boys' logo.

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Parktown, Johannesburg, Gauteng Year founded: 1923

1923 Type: Public boarding

Public boarding Gender: Male only

Parktown Boys’ High School is among the best schools in Gauteng. It is one of the oldest schools in Johannesburg and has featured prominently in a Sunday Times Top 100 schools survey in South Africa.

The motto of Parktown Boys’ High School is Arise. The institution inspires the tradition, values, and spirit of the learners, parents and staff.

14. Pretoria Boys' High School

Students from Pretoria Boys' High School and the logo.

Location: Brooklyn, Pretoria, Gauteng

Brooklyn, Pretoria, Gauteng Year founded: 1901

1901 Type: Semi-private

Semi-private Gender: Male only

Pretoria Boys High School is one of the top secondary schools in Pretoria. It provides a platform for boys to be the best they could ever be.

The institution has an enrolment of around 1500 pupils. It is the largest boys’ school in the country. It offers a full academic, cultural, and sporting programme.

13. Wynberg Boys' High School

The Wynberg Boys' High School logo.

Location: Wynberg, Cape Town, Western Cape

Wynberg, Cape Town, Western Cape Year founded: 1841

1841 Type: Public

Public Gender: Male only

Did you know Wynberg Boys' High School is the second oldest school in South Africa? The institution is known for producing learners who can take their rightful place in society.

Throughout its history, the institution has been one of the leading schools in the country. It provides a stimulating all-round education to all learners.

12. Kearsney College

Kearsney College students with the school logo.

Location: Botha's Hill, KwaZulu-Natal

Botha's Hill, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1921

1921 Type: Private

Private Gender: Male only

At Kearsney College, boys are encouraged to become independent. The institution caters for boarders and dayboys. The school focuses on a balanced education with excellence in academics.

11. Glenwood High School

The Glenwood High School logo.

Location: Glenwood, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Glenwood, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1910

1910 Type: Public boarding

Public boarding Gender: Male only

Founded in 1910, Glenwood High School started with 26 boys on the roll. It has since grown into one of the leading schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The institution has provided quality education for thousands of boys for over a century.

10. St Andrew's College

Students from St Andrew's College and the institution's logo.

Location: Makhanda, Eastern Cape

Makhanda, Eastern Cape Year founded: 1855

1855 Type: Private day and boarding

Private day and boarding Gender: Boys only

St. Andrew's College is an Anglican high school for boys. The school is an innovative independent school that embraces new frontiers. It is known for being a community that is supportive, enthusiastic, and loyal.

9. Grey High School

Students and staff from Grey High School and the institution's logo.

Location: Mill Park, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

Mill Park, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Year founded: 1856

1856 Type: Semi-private

Semi-private Gender: Boys only

Grey High School is one of the top sporting schools in South Africa. It is also known for its strong academics and is one of the oldest schools in the country. The school believes in cultivating virtues of hope, justice, and charity.

8. Durban High School

Students from Durban High School and the institution's logo.

Location: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1866

1866 Type: Public

Public Gender: Boys only

Durban High School has cultivated a heritage of excellence. The institution shapes the future of young men academically, culturally, and sportswise. It also shapes the country's future leaders. It strives to develop responsible and motivated young men with strong moral convictions and integrity.

7. St Alban’s College

St Alban's College logo.

Location: Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng

Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng Year founded: 1963

1963 Type: Private boarding

Private boarding Gender: Boys only

At St Alban’s College, boys are groomed into responsible young men. The Anglican school promotes compassion, courage, and integrity. It aims to create a fair, peaceful, united, positive, ethical, happy, and caring community. The school has a record of academic excellence.

6. Selborne College

The Selborne College logo.

Location: Selborne, East London, Eastern Cape

Selborne, East London, Eastern Cape Year founded: 1872

1872 Type: Semi-private

Semi-private Gender: Male only

At Selborne College, students are offered an excellent, well-rounded educational experience. They are equipped to become confident, dependable, hardworking, and honest citizens.

5. Maritzburg College

The Maritzburg College logo.

Location: Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1863

1863 Type: Semi-private

Semi-private Gender: Boys only

Maritzburg College is one of the best schools in Pietermaritzburg. The college is one of the oldest schools in South Africa. It is the perfect place for every boy to develop his strengths and hone his talents.

4. St John’s College Houghton

St John's College Houghton students and the institution's logo.

Location: Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, Gauteng Year founded: 1898

1898 Type: Private day and boarding

Private day and boarding Gender: Mixed

St John’s College Houghton is one of the best schools in Johannesburg. The institution is a world-class Christian African school that accepts boys from Grade 0 to Grade 12. It also accepts boys and girls in The Bridge Nursery School and the Sixth Form.

3. Hilton College

The Hilton College logo.

Location: Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal

Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1872

1872 Type: Private boarding

Private boarding Gender: Boys only

At Hilton College, talented young men are inspired and celebrated. The learning environment encourages stories of triumph, determination, compassion, passion, and courage. The institution exposes learners to an intentional blend of experiences that inspire self-knowledge and generosity.

2. King Edward VII School

The King Edward VII School logo.

Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Johannesburg, Gauteng Year founded: 1902

1902 Type: Public boarding

Public boarding Gender: Boys only

King Edward VII School is a public English medium high school for boys in Johannesburg. The institution combines its strong legacy with leadership and high moral standards to produce good and honest citizens.

1. Grey College

The Grey College logo.

Location: Universitas in Bloemfontein, Free States

Universitas in Bloemfontein, Free States Year founded: 1855

1855 Type: Semi-private

Semi-private Gender: Boys only

At Grey College, education is offered in English and Afrikaans. Every learner who has studied in the institution has left an imprint. The education philosophy at the school is based on respect, teamwork, good manners, integrity, guts, self-discipline, and tolerance.

Which are the best private schools in South Africa?

The best institutions include Hilton College, St. Andrew’s School, Marist Brothers School, Oakham School, St. John’s College, Swiss International Academy Zurich, and The Hill Foundation.

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College is South Africa's most expensive school. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The annual fee is R343 155.

What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?

The Roedean School for Girls is the most expensive South African girls' school. It is the sister school to Roedean in Brighton, England, and the annual fee is R310,994.

Which are the best medical schools in South Africa?

The top medical schools include the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch University, the University of KwaZulu Natal, and The University of Pretoria.

Which are the best law schools in South Africa?

The best institutions to pursue law include the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, University of Pretoria, The University of the Witwatersrand, and the University of South Africa.

Which are the top secondary schools in Soweto?

The best high schools in Soweto include Bona Secondary High School, Thaba Jabula Secondary School, Altem High School, and Selope-Thema Secondary School.

Which are the best schools in Alberton?

The top schools in Alberton include Hoerskool Alberton, Hoerskool Dinamika, Landulwazi Comprehensive School, Ho*r Skool Marais Viljoen, Tilsetsong Secondary School, Alberton High School, Bracken High School, Eden Park Secondary School, and Parklands High School.

The best schools in South Africa produce graduates who progress to great institutions of higher learning. They provide a healthy learning environment and have qualified teachers.

