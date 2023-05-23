Top 20 best high schools in Tanzania ranked: All you need to know

Are you searching for top-notch high schools in Tanzania that provide excellent education, personal development, and a positive societal impact? You should know the list of the top 20 best high schools in Tanzania. These colleges excel in academics, extracurricular activities, and overall student growth. They have made a mark locally and internationally from experienced faculty, vibrant campus life, and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Students of Kilakala Girls Secondary School pose for a photo.

In 2021, Tanzania boasted 5,280 secondary schools, revealing its strong commitment to education. These top 20 best colleges have become preferred destinations for local and international students. They offer exceptional academic programs aligned with prestigious international and national curricula such as CBSE, ICSE, and IB.

Top 20 best high schools in Tanzania

Whether you are a parent seeking the best education for your child or a student aiming for academic excellence, this list provides valuable insights into Tanzania's private and public institutions:

1. Feza Boys Secondary and High School

Feza school was initially founded for boys but now has a branch for female students.

Situated in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, this distinguished college was founded in 1998 as a private institution primarily for male students. It also has a separate branch for female students.

Renowned for its conducive learning environment, the college employs majorly Tanzanian staff and benefits from the contribution of volunteer teachers from various countries worldwide.

2. International School of Tanganyika

IST is a self-governing, privately-owned day college in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. It adopts the British educational system; notably, studying at this institution provides a similar experience to studying abroad.

It offers education from pre-school to secondary level. Students and teachers engage in various adventure activities, such as annual treks up Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru and visits to remarkable areas.

3. Canossa High School

Canossa High School was founded in 2006 by the Canossian sisters.

Ranked among the best girls' secondary schools in Tanzania, it was founded in 2006 by the Canossian sisters. It is located in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam. This institution offers quality and holistic education to its students to empower the girl child for the future.

4. Tabora Boys Secondary School

Established in 1922 in the Tabora region, this Tanzanian institution is among the country's oldest, renowned for providing high-quality education. Notable alums include Mwarim Julius Kambarage Nyerere. It is a government institution with the registration number S.0155.

5. Kemebos Secondary School

It is a private secondary institution located in the Kagera region of Tanzania. It welcomes students from diverse backgrounds, male and female, regardless of social and economic status. The NECTA school ID is S5555.

6. International School of Moshi

Students in International School of Moshi having a presentation.

Renowned for its distinctive nature and contemporary curriculum, this private institution operates in Kilimanjaro and Arusha. Established in 1969, it accommodates students from 44 nations across its two campuses. It became an International Baccalaureate World School in 1977 and is the 18th UWC school globally and the second in Africa.

7. Ilboru Secondary School

Ilboru Secondary School's students.

It is a government institution with committed students and caring and supportive teachers. It is located in Arusha, Tanzania, and students get quality education facilitated by using electronic devices to ensure better capture of the ideas and taught concepts. Other prestigious best schools in the country include the following:

Kilakala Secondary School Shaaban Robert Secondary Mwanza Alliance Girls Musabe Boys Marian Boys St. Francis Girls Secondary School Mzumbe Secondary School Aga Khan Primary and Secondary St. Augustine Secondary School of St Jude Kisimiri Secondary Mbezi Beach High School Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary

Best private high schools in Tanzania

Here is a list of a few of the country's best non-governmental institutions that provide top-notch education with state-of-the-art facilities. Most of these institutions are among the best secondary schools in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and other parts of the country:

Anwarite Girls Secondary School

Canossa High School

Feza Boys’ Secondary School

Heaven of Peace Academy

Al Muntazir Schools

Braeburn International School

Students learning in the classroom.

Dar es Salaam International Academy

St. Constantine’s International

St Francis Girls’ Secondary

Feza Girls Secondary

Loyola High School

Best government high schools in Tanzania

Are you looking for a good yet low-cost institution for your kids or as a student? Check this out for the best public schools in the country. They offer standard education, vocational training, and suitable extracurricular activities:

Tabora Boys Secondary

Ilboru Secondary

Mzumbe Secondary

Kilakala Secondary

Kibaha Secondary

Tabora Girls Secondary

Kisimiri Secondary

Which is the best government high school in Tanzania for girls?

Kilakala Secondary School is the best public institution for girls. It is located in Morogoro in Tanzania, East Africa. Established in 1957 by the Roman Catholic Mary Knoll Sisters of the USA, the Tanzanian government administers it under the Ministry of Vocational Education and Training (MoEVT).

Which is the best expensive school in Tanzania?

International School of Tanganyika (IST) is the most expensive school in Tanzania. It is situated in Dar es Salaam and adopts the IB curriculum. Its annual basic fees range from Sh33.3 million in the pre-primary class to Sh65.5 million in high classes.

What are the five top schools?

The top five schools in Tanzania are rated based on their hefty fees and educational system. They offer exceptional teachings to foreign and local students with great facilities and tutors. These institutions are:

International School of Tanganyika, Dar es Salaam United World College East Africa, Arusha Morogoro International School, Morogoro United World College East Africa, Moshi Iringa International School, Iringa

A student sits alone and writes.

What are special schools in Tanzania?

These institutions cater to children with disabilities or physical challenges. In 1966, the Tanzanian government began providing education for disabled children by establishing an annexe for blind children at Uhuru Co-educational Centre. Since then, various institutions have emerged, such as:

Buigiri Blind Primary

Faraja Primary

Antonia Verna Rehabilitation Centre

Al muntazir special needs Centre

Irente Rainbow Centre

What is the first government secondary school in Tanzania?

Old Tanga Secondary School is assumed to be the first government secondary school. The German colonial authorities built it in the 1890s.

What subjects are taught in secondary schools in Tanzania?

Major subjects taught in secondary schools in other parts of the world are taught in Tanzanian institutions. Some of them include Mathematics, English, Physics, and Chemistry.

The top 20 best high schools in Tanzania are among the best in Africa and the alma mater for prominent figures in the country. Enrolling in any of these schools is a sure bet to acquiring excellent knowledge and skills for a better future and society.

