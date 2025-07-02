Social media has been buzzing since the delivery of Diddy's trial verdict in the federal court in New York City on Wednesday, 2 July 2025

After the verdict was delivered, Combs' lawyer requested that the judge release the rapper from prison immediately

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the request that was made by Diddy's lawyer

Diddy's lawyer made a request that left many unimpressed. Image: Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Yoh, things took a sharp curve with regards to Diddy's trial after the verdict was revealed to the public and earlier on, Combs' lawyer made an unexpected request in court which left many unimpressed.

On Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Diddy was found guilty on only 2 out of 5 charges that he faced at the federal court in New York City after it was reported that a day before, the jury was split on making a ruling.

According to TMZ, Sean Combs' lawyer recently requested that the judge release the rapper immediately from prison, allowing him to stay in his Miami house until the day of his sentencing.

This didn't sit well with many people on social media as they were still digesting his "victorious" verdict.

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to the request made by Diddy's lawyer

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section on X (formerly Twitter) with their reactions to the request of having Diddy released from prison. Here's what they had to say:

@ElJefeMeta wrote:

"I don't think so. He will be looking for revenge."

@BrigidKennedy commented:

"And as much as it sickens me, his lawyer might be right."

@MissIzzieBella responded:

"Given the fact that they held him all this time because of the higher charge that was found to be not guilty. He should be released on bail now."

@lesliegreen12 replied:

"I can see his lawyers getting him released on 1 $1M bond, surrendering passport, GPS monitoring, etc."

@TheBlack_Intel stated:

"He should’ve been released during the trial. Especially with no previous criminal record, but they have different rules for black folks."

@msmariagolden shared:

"To me, and I am not a lawyer, IJS, the prosecution did not prove their case. It just seemed like a lot of freaky people having freaky sex with drugs and baby oil. It also proved that he is controlling and violent. That wasn't what he was on trial for."

@DaBrickc mentioned:

"I always said Diddy was innocent. I looked into the accusations of blackmail, sex trafficking, racketeering, and it was clear they were just a mainstream media trick, a manufactured publicity stunt. Unfortunately, a lot of people bought into it and believed he was capable of that. But the ones who really know him… Y'all know Diddy’s a smart man."

Diddy’s lawyer wanted the star released from prison. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

