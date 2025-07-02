South African radio co-host Sol Phenduka had many netizens in stitches regarding a recent post he shared on social media

The Podcast and Chill star trended after he hilariously reacted to his supposed "marriage"

Many netizens were stunned as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sol Phenduka responded to rumours about his "marriage." Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Haibo, wedding bells were rung, but no one was invited! The South African radio host became the talk of the town after it was rumoured that he had tied the knot.

Recently, Sol Phenduka had many netizens in stitches after a picture of his lookalike and a woman who was supposedly his wife, dressed in matching traditional attire, went viral on social media when an online user jokingly congratulated the Kaya 959 on his “marriage.”

In response to this tweet, the star, who celebrated his work anniversary on Tuesday, 1st July 2025, hilariously responded to the rumour and mentioned that the wedding was meant to be secret.

"It was meant to be a secret," he wrote.

Netizens reacted to Sol Phenduka's "marriage"

Shortly after the star responded to the rumour of his supposed marriage, many other netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

DJ Sbu wrote:

"Congratulations, bro very proud of you."

@TshepoBacela said:

"Bathong madakweni, I thought we were drunkards kanti ushadile."

@Zani_Baccaria responded:

"You no longer love thick women."

@g_mapaya replied:

"Congratulations boy, and stay blessed."

@PulseOnX commented:

"Lol, God was feeling generous when he made you. So many look-alikes."

@lunahdakidWave stated:

"Mara, on a different day, this thing of referring to every chubby and dark skinned guy as Sol needs to stop because it’s not funny anymore…It's getting annoying, bro…There must be a better way to drop bro’s flowers."

Netizens reacted to Sol Phenduka's supposed marriage. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Cassper ignores Sol Phenduka

While Sol Phenduka found it hilarious that there was a rumour that he got married, Briefly News had previously noted that the award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot.

The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper. The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist, and admitted he was drunk in the video.

"This was Sunday morning. The previous day it was a derby. Obviously, I was booked at the derby, chilled at the derby. I'd been drinking since during the day," says the broadcaster.

