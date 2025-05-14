Podcaster Sol Phenduka has addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with rapper Cassper Nyovest

Phenduka, who was seen trying to talk to Cassper Nyovest, but was given the cold shoulder, admits he was drunk in the video

Fans of the popular broadcaster and reality TV star took to the video to respond to the podcaster's reaction

Radio personality and podcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to his seemingly drunk video with Cassper Nyovest.

The popular DJ, who was reportedly ignored by Cassper Nyovest in the viral video, has shared his side of the story.

Social media user @nosethecapital shared a video of Phenduka's response on his X account on Tuesday, 13 May.

"This was Sunday morning, the previous day it was a derby. Obviously, I was booked at the derby, chilled at the derby. I'd been drinking, since during the day," says the broadcaster.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star adds that there was also a miscommunication with Carpo, and he was rude to him, but later apologised.

South Africans react to the podcaster's video

@Just_In_Case_27 wrote:

"One’s gotta admit when they have a bad relationship with alcohol and seek help. This is one of those situations. I’m surprised he sees this while sober and thinks it’s ok for him to continue drinking."

@elvis_bandz reacts:

"Some people drink everyday but are very vigilant when the booze is out the system. It's an unhealthy habit but don’t think everyone gets f*cked up like you. Some people can drink and realise their flops and apologize."

@nyambose____ said:

"You speak like you’ve never touched alcohol before."

@phly_jellow

"I'm confused since when is being ignored embarrassing??If a person ignores you, it is what it is…. then keep it moving. It’s not that deep."

@PrayerTmos replied:

"I think Sol was trolling here... and too drunk."

@Gaoemow

"But Cass tryna fix somethings here and looks so annoyed with what has happened but Sol on the other hand is drunk. I don't see it as a cold shoulder though."

@ka_madesi

"Bari ke bari . Now I understand how he left Big Brother house and went straight to Hillbrow. Imagine a whole grown ass man trying to get attention from a married man. Damn I’m embarrassed for his daughter."

@NzhingaUnarine wrote:

"No wonder @Solphendukaa goes around lifting people up when he's drunk. That dude is wasted and happy bro. He was just showing him his genuine love."

Sol Phenduka shares a hilarious reaction after being ignored by Cassper Nyovest in viral video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Sol Phenduka sits comfortably on the trends list after a video of him interacting with Cassper Nyovest went viral.

In the clip, the podcaster is seen trying to greet Cassper Nyovest but is given the cold shoulder.

In response to another X post, a fan mocked him about the phrase he used in the video, but he laughed it off instead.

