Cassper Nyovest snubbed Sol Phenduka in a viral video, leaving the radio host and podcaster hanging when he tried to greet the rapper

Fans reacted to the awkward moment with second-hand embarrassment, speculating it was linked to the ongoing beef between Cassper and MacG

While some fans found the incident cringeworthy, others thought it provided content for the next Podcast & Chill episode

South Africans are feeling second-hand embarrassment on radio host and podcaster Sol Phenduka's behalf after rapper Cassper Nyovest snubbed him in a trending video.

Cassper Nyovest mized Sol Phenduka in a viral video. Image: @casspernyovest and @solphenduka

Cassper Nyovest snubs drunk Sol Phenduka

Hebanna! Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka are charting social media trends after a recent incident. A video making the rounds on social media shows the Amademoni rapper leaving the Podcast & Chill co-host hanging when he tried to greet him.

In the video shared by @ChrisExcel102 on the microblogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter, a seemingly tipsy Sol Phenduka approached Cassper Nyovest intending to greet the rapper. Unfazed by Sol's presence, Cassper continued chatting with his friends, completely ignoring Phenduka.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest ignoring Sol Phenduka

Social media users cringed at the now-viral video. Many said Cassper was ignoring Sol Phenduka because of his beef with MacG. For those who did not know, Cassper Nyovest and MacG made headlines when the controversial podcaster called him a "washed-up rapper". MacG also suggested that Mufasa should give up music.

Cassper did not take the statement lightly; the rapper had a public meltdown and called MacG out.

Back to the video, many fans were embarrassed on Sol's behalf, while others were rolling on the floor with laughter.

@EvansMathibe said:

"Sol was bound to be in this situation because they've said too many things about people on their #podcastandchillnetwork, whether you're okay with it or not as a podcast fan. Fact is, there'll be reactions, and it is what it is 🤷🏿‍♂️. Now he's drunk🍺, acting like a girlfriend🫅🏽 who can't move on 🤦🏿‍♂️. Well, at least they have content for the next #PodcastandChill episode..🫣🤔"

@svukeve commented:

"Nyovi Nyovi is done being a bigger person!!!"

@EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 I didn't expect that."

@NoseTheCapital added:

"Definition of a cold shoulder."

@Gaoemow said:

"But Cass tryna fix something here, looks so annoyed with what has happened, but Sol, on the other hand, is drunk, I don't see it as a cold shoulder though."

@DonaldMakhasane noted:

"Shame man, he doesn't deserve this."

Mzansi has responded to Cassper Nyovest snubbing Sol Phenduka. Image: @solphenduka

Sol Phenduka reacts to Scotts Maphuma being ignored by fans again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is experiencing how it feels to be cancelled by his South African supporters. The up-and-coming hitmaker angered fans when he explained why he does not take pictures with fans.

South Africans are showing Scotts Maphuma that they also do not need him after his recent utterances that sparked outrage on social media. Fans have been ignoring the star during performances, with his Cotton Fest performance being a total disaster after fans stood still while he was on stage.

