Cassper Nyovest reacted strongly after MacG called him washed up during the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

The Kusho Bani musician shared a clip of his latest performance, sarcastically agreeing with MacG's sentiments

Netizens reacted with mixed comments, with some pointing out that Cassper Nyovest doesn't take criticism too well

Cassper Nyovest responds to MacG's comments. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, macgunleashed/X

Source: UGC

Renowned rapper Cassper Nyovest had a meltdown after popular podcast host MacG called him washed up. Mufasa’s meltdown comes days after he reflected on clapping back at trolls and vowed to take a more laid-back approach when responding to criticism.

Cassper Nyovest has meltdown over MacG's comments

Cassper Nyovest cannot catch a break. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker trended on X after MacG suggested he should contemplate ending his music career.

Mufasa didn’t take MacG’s advice well and had an epic meltdown on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, 4 March, Cassper Nyovest responded to MacG’s advice to quit music. He sarcastically agreed with the Podcast and Chill host and shared a video of his recent performance with the caption:

“Mac G was right. Watch Crowd leaving the arena as Cassper Nyovest performs new single ‘Kusho Bani’”.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's response to MacG

In the comments, netizens reacted with a flurry of reactions. Some suggested that MacG was trying to gain relevance by dissing Cassper, while others pointed out that the Podcast and Chill host has a point. Several netizens highlighted that Cassper Nyovest can’t take criticism of any kind.

Here are some of the comments:

@thulanigriffit1 suggested:

“Or maybe he’s trying to revive his podcast numbers. Hence, he had to talk about you.”

@InfinityBars99 said:

“He is a hater... Cass you are bigger💥”

@KabeloMahlobog1 said:

“At this point, I think you should take it as love. MacG loves you so much that he always gives you free airtime on his shows - something that he’s always so conscious not to give to anyone else. It’s love and admiration.”

@SbuuMathe highlighted:

“Ay you can't take criticism...I wonder what happens in the studio when someone suggests something you particularly do not agree with.”

@Sipsfika said:

“But the crowd ithule nje. The fact is ‘Kusho Bani’ is a trash song. You can do better, and you pushing to fill up a stadium is just your arrogance talking. MacG talked about the song and performance not filling up stadiums. You’re trying hard to run away from the fact. The song is trash. Simple.”

@joumasepost said:

“Anyone who’s been to a concert knows you leave from the back, so showing the view from the stage, we can't see what's going on at the back. Take your criticism and respect your fans. Wenza umlilo wamaphepha manje.”

@KB_Ramasimong suggested:

“My guy, you need to know that not everything needs to be validated with a response. The guy is driving traffic to his podcast, simple. He knows what is topical and also, unfortunately, knows you will take the bait, and you did."

Netizens weigh in on Cassper Nyovest's response to MacG. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest splurges big on 'Kusho Bani' music video

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest invested heavily in the Kusho Bani music video.

The musician wants the song to succeed despite the hate it has received. When he released it, Cassper Nyovest launched a dance challenge and promised to give the winner a R10 000 cash prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News