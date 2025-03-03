Cassper Nyovest Spends Big on 'Kusho Bani' Music Video

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he broke the bank for the visuals of his new song

The rapper declared that the visuals for his new single are the best he has ever done since he kicked off his music career

Fans took turns guessing how much the rapper had spent on the visuals while others roasted Mufasa for his broken English

Cassper Nyovest has teased the music video for his sing 'Kusho Bani'. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cassper Nyovest isn’t paying attention to the negative reviews his song Kusho Bani is receiving. The award-winning rapper is forging ahead and recently revealed that he spent big on the video for his first single for 2025.

Cassper splashes big on 'Kusho Bani' music video

The Phumakim rapper took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account and teased the video for his new single. Mufasa declared that the Kusho Bani video might be the best he has done in his career.

While he did not reveal how much he spent shooting the video, Cassper Nyovest said he had to reach deep into his pockets. He then asked his fans to guess how much he had spent on the video:

“The music video for KUSHO BANI just might be the cleanest music video I’ve shot in my whole career. It costed an arm and a leg, and it sure looks like it. Today was amazing! Be on the lookout! How much you think it costed?”

Netizens guess how much Cassper Nyovest spent on music video

In the comments, while some netizens guessed how much he spent on the Kusho Bani music video, a section of netizens corrected Cassper Nyovest's broken English. Others hilariously suggested that it cost an arm and a leg, while others asked for more clues. His fans suggested that no video would ever top the one he made for his smash hit Tito Mboweni or some of his earlier songs.

Here are some of the comments:

@NevondoRi:

“You can use cost instead of costed, now I see why you like makhadzi . Same WhatsApp group.”

@Arnold_Von_Mash joked:

“An arm and a leg. As to whose arm and leg, lapho angazi. 💁🏾‍♂️”

@KgabaTau declared:

“Nothing will top ‘Tito Mboweni’, that video was too clean.”

@Mgijimi28 asked:

“How much do you usually spend on music videos? I will be able to predict from that.”

@tshepomotau10 said:

“Wabona skipping school is not good. An old man is out here saying something "costed" and we are all fine with that. Matric is important, guys.”

@TshepisoAndCo guessed:

“Tried my best to remember if you’ve ever spent R1m on a music video but nex. I’ll guess R1.5m?”

@miledesh suggested:

“I know I haven’t seen the video, but ‘Tito Mboweni’ music video remains the best. That was a cinematic masterpiece and well executed.”

@SandileN62674 asked:

“Better than ‘Destiny’? That music video was so clean, and it sure looked expensive.”

@xolani_delz said:

“Did it cost you something in the region of R2m - R2.5m? Your highest music video would've been ft The Game at a tune of R3m +/-.”

@KeSoft012 remarked:

“Sometimes things that cost you an arm and a leg never come out right the way you expect them to reach the target.”

Netizens guess how much Cassper Nyovest spent on the 'Kusho Bani' music video. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest has been going all out to ensure that Kusho Bani is a success despite the negative reviews on social media.

The rapper launched the Kusho Bani dance challenge and even offered a hefty cash prize for the winner.

