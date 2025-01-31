South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced the Kusho Bani dance challenge and showed how the dance is done

The Mama I Made It rapper will be giving away prize money to a lucky fan who nails the dance challenge

Cassper Nyovest previously stated how his upcoming release is going to be a hit and that fans should be on the lookout

Cassper Nyovest will give away R10 000 on TikTok for the 'Kusho Bani' dance challenge.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi, gather for a chance to win R10,000 courtesy of SA rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest announces Kusho Bani dance challenge

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest will be releasing his first single of 2025, Kusho Bani. Ahead of the song's release, the rapper started a promotional dance challenge and hopes for it to blow up on TikTok.

The Mama I Made It rapper will be giving away prize money to a lucky fan who nails the dance challenge. He also encouraged his fans to live a little, loosen up and dance.

"Happy Friday y’all!!! I’m giving away R10 000 on Tik Tok!! Wishing you a vibey weekend! Life is short, make sure you make the best of it!!! Don’t take yourself too seriously. Live, laugh, dance and above all live a life that gives glory to the Lord!!! For it is his will for us to be happy, healthy and fruitful. God bless you all."

Rapper Cassper Nyovest says Kusho Bani is a hit song

Cassper Nyovest recently had to fight off has-been rumours and denied losing relevance. He is positive that his upcoming release is going to be a hit and fans should be on the lookout for it when he releases it.

"As an artist, nothing feels better than having a hit! Lebala!!! Kusho Bani? Kusho Mina!"

Cassper Nyovest performs at Doc Shebeleza's memorial service

In a previous report from Briefly News Cassper Nyovest honoured the late musician Doc Shebeleza at his memorial service.

The rapper celebrated the late Kwaito legend's life at his memorial service and performed the song he named after him. His family joined him on stage and they sang and performed the song.

