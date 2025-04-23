There was once a time in Mzansi entertainment where the IT girls, Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl, were inseparable

However, as time changes, people change, and Pinky Girl has finally told her side of the story

In an interview on Reason TV, Pinky Girl said she and Bonang grew apart despite being very close in their childhood

The South African DJ was a guest on Reason TV hosted by Troy Malenge, where she reflected on her highly publicised split from her cousin, Bonang Matheba.

What happened between Bonang and Pinky Girl?

At first, 37-year-old Pinky Girl was reluctant to speak openly about the root cause of their problems, which later caused them to no longer get along. She explained that nothing really happened before sharing her side of the story.

"I went through a lot of emotions in 2023. We grow as people and then take on different responsibilities. You do not have to judge or even force things," she said.

Pinky Girl went on about people not relying solely on other people and told them to live their own lives, "Families have differences. I was brought up in my own family, and she was brought up in hers. We're cousins, yes, much like sisters even. But we have different backgrounds," she further added.

Pinky Girl on her and Bonang's upbringing

The DJ and model then delved deeper into their childhood and how they would visit one another during school holidays. She said they built their relationship as cousins through frequent visits, where Bonang would travel to Pretoria and she to Mafikeng.

"We are grown now. She does her own thing, I do mine. It is not like we do everything together. I am from Pretoria, she is from the other side."

So where did it all go wrong between Pinky and Bonang?

Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl did almost everything together. They travelled and even appeared on her reality TV show, Being Bonang. Things fell apart when Bonang fired her from her team.

She also mentioned the visa issue, which was highly debated on social media. "The problem with the visa was that there was no communication earlier that we should apply for a visa. You cannot do a visa now without properly informing us one to two weeks prior."

She concluded this discussion by saying that there was a whole lot of misunderstanding which resulted in their fallout.

