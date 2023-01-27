Pinky Girl took to her timeline to reveal that she was jetting out the country after allegedly beefing with her cousin, Bonang Matheba, on social media

According to reports, Bonang flew out the country on Wednesday night after blasting Pinky Girl for not being vaccinated

Social media users are more than convinced that the two stars were only putting a show with their "stunt", claiming that they're travelling together

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Is Pinky Girl really beefing with her cousin, Bonang Matheba? That's the question on everyone's lips after the DJ jetted out the country on Thursday night.

Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl jetted out of Mzansi. Image: @bonang_m, @pinky_.girl

Source: Instagram

Following Bonang's departure on Wednesday, Pinky Girl also took to her timeline to share that she was at the airport waiting to fly out the country. She did not disclose where she was travelling to. Taking to Twitter, the stunner wrote:

"Airports give me anxiety…Mara retla reng…Hae Du."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi thinks Pinky Girl and Bonang Matheba are travelling together

Peeps took to Pinky Girl's comment section and assumed that she was jetting out to join her cousin. Some claimed that their beef was just a stunt. ZAlebs reports that Bonang Matheba blasted Pinky Girl for having a visa but not vaccinated for Covid-19.

@Idah39821233 said:

"You and B gave us anxiety cos her enemies were happy. Family is family, hae duu."

@Rato_Molekwa wrote:

"Family Ke family…happy ya’ll are traveling together."

@StemyHun commented:

"All in all, we must mind our own business inene."

@SthabileDlams91 said:

"Not having money gives me anxiety. You stress about airports?"

@DJMaverickZA wrote:

"Lona le stout waitse, LOL."

@nyiikoGift added:

"Stunts tsona."

Drake plays Cassper Nyovest's song in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after Drake played one of his songs during his set in New York. The Mzansi rapper took to his timeline to reshare the video of Drake DJing at a litty party.

The superstar played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The song features songstress Boohle on vocals. Taking to Twitter, the excited Nyovie captioned his post:

"Drake playing Siyathandana in New York Last night. Asbonge!!!"

Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the trending clip. Many applauded Drake for continuing to support South African music. The world-renowned artist has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and he is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News