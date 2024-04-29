International actress Thuso Mbedu recently showed off a luxury white Porsche Macan GTS

South African netizens were amazed, with many lauding her for moving boundaries

In her post, Thuso Mbedu was wearing a casual outfit as she was attending an NBA game

Thuso Mbedu has proven herself as a luxury car fanatic. The star recently posed with a fancy Porsche that left the internet talking.

Actress Thuso Mbedu has shown off her Lux Porsche Macan GTS and left fans amazed.

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu posed with luxury Porsche

Internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu recently showed off a luxury white Porsche Macan GTS.

The Woman King star wore a casual outfit as she was attending an NBA game. Speaking about her day and what she got up to, Mbedu opened up and said:

"A chaotically beautiful day. The weather is finally doing the right thing so I managed to go outside for a little bit. The shock of my life at the self-service car wash that I didn’t know was self-service.

"The top I wanted to wear today didn’t want to be worn so I ended up wearing this bodysuit that gives me the biggest wedgie the whole time I have it on."

Netizens react to Thuso Mbedu appearing

South African netizens were amazed, with many lauding her for moving boundaries with her acting career.

@General_Sport7:

"Well done @ThusoMbedu, a true ambassador of #SouthAfrica."

@The_A_Wagon:

"She's moving boundaries."

@ishy_msipa:

"Hard work pays. Congratulations to her."

@mauricem:

"Even in the midst of the chaos and challenges you encounter throughout the day. The most important thing to take always. Is the growth to endure and keep pressing through. When you had countless opportunities to give up and become offended. In the end, God still took those things and produced a beautiful outcome for you."

Thuso Mbedu shows off red Porsche

In a previous report from Briefly News, star Thuso Mbedu recently showed off what might be her luxurious Porsche Cayenne.

The renowned actress flaunted a cherry-red big-body Porsche and left netizens in awe. Mzansi was highly impressed by Thuso's car and congratulated her on the big girl buy.

