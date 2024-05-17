Cassper Nyovest is being accused of copying iFani's Milli in his hit song, Doc Shebeleza

Mufasa interpolated iFani's flow in the 10-year-old song, and some netizens claimed that the rapper was a copycat

Meanwhile, some hip hop heads bashed the claims and defended Cassper against the trolls

Cassper Nyovest was dragged for stealing iFani's flow from 'Milli' on his hit song, 'Doc Shebeleza'. Images: casspernyovest, crenkist

Not Cassper Nyovest being dragged over his song Doc Shebeleza, the haters truly don't rest. The rapper is being accused of jacking iFani's flow from his hit song, Milli, and the claims sparked a rather heated debate online.

Cassper Nyovest accused of copying iFani

Cassper Nyovest is catching smoke after netizens accused him of stealing iFani's flow.

Twitter (X) user saanda__ suggested that Mufasa copied iFani's cadence on Milli from 2013, for his hit song, Doc Shebeleza, which was released the following year.

In the original track, iFani rapped comically about wanting to "Make a milli" and what being a millionaire would do for him.

Meanwhile, Cassper bragged about his come-up while comparing himself to Doc Shebeleza. Toward the end, he rapped about wanting to marry Minnie Dlamini, but first needing to make a "milli" (million rands) - a nod to iFani.

As one of Mufasa's first hits, the song not only paid homage to the legendary Kwaito star, Doc Shebeleza, but Cassper also showed respect to iFani, who featured in the song's music video where the interpolation occurs.

This was before the rappers' feud, which iFani hopes to squash one day.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest and iFani debate

Netizens are shocked at the revelations, convinced that Cassper stole from iFani:

sphynx_eastwood called Cassper out:

"He’s not creative; he stole from a lot of people."

Hendr_xx said:

"I thought we all knew this."

OnlyaBeing wrote:

"Finally, someone said it. I feel like that's why they started beefing."

Meanwhile, some netizens poured water on the claims and schooled the haters on the history of the song:

OLDMANXOLO said:

"Stole? It's a callback. An ode, if you will."

dimpz_sa wrote:

"iFani is in the Doc Shebeleza video, and this is what's called an interpolation."

Flash_3105 posted:

"He had him on the music video rapping to that specific part. It was never a secret; it’s called paying homage.

