Master KG came under fire after he was accused of stealing the song Keneilwe from its original owners

Magdeline Zungu claimed that they were the ones who wrote the song titled Celebrate

Master KG responded to the claims sharing that he didn't know there were other people involved in the song other than Sylvia Tshanda

Master KG was accused of stealing his hit song 'Keneilwe.' Image: @masterkgsa

Master KG has made headlines once again regarding ownership of a song he did. This came after the star previewed the song he did with vocalist Nkosazana Daughter.

Master KG accused of stealing Keneilwe

Producer Master KG has been dragged to hell and back after he trended for sparking dating rumours with Nkosazana Daughter. Recently a woman named Magdeline Zungu came forward and claimed that Master KG stole their song Celebrate, which he renamed to Keneilwe after he reworked it.

According to Fakazanews, Zungu accused the producer of not asking permission from them for the song and that the original Dalom Kids, which was formed in the 1980s by Magdeline Zungu, Jacqueline Rotwana and Petronella Rampou, who died in 2001, claimed to have written the song, Celebrate.

She said:

"This pains me deeply because no one ever sought our input, and I constantly come across my song on the radio and TV. It's distressing because my kids eagerly want to celebrate when they hear that song, but I can't allow it because, truthfully, what is there to celebrate? It distresses me. I feel a profound hurt from this.

"When you visit [my home] and witness how I'm nurturing my children... it's heart-wrenching. I don't even receive royalties for my music. The last time I received royalties was in 2021, and the payment was only R500."

Master KG responded to the accusations and shared that he didn't know that there were other people involved in making the song other than Sylvia Tshanda and members of the Dalom Kids.

He said:

"I reached out to Sylvia, the wife of the late Dan Tshanda, upon learning that she oversees the late musician's projects. After getting in touch, we scheduled a studio session. Upon her arrival at the studio, Sylvia brought along three women known as Dalom Kids.

"From my perspective, the entire process was coordinated through Sylvia, and I was unaware of any other individuals involved, as we focused on the collaboration with Dalom Kids in the studio."

Master KG and Nkosazana sizzle in studio session clip

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkosazana Daughter shared her studio session with Master KG. Her angelic voice blew fans away.

The singer had also celebrated her 23rd birthday, but she shortly hit with the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG. Fans were captivated by Nkosazana Daughter's voice and flooded her comments with compliments, lauding the track as well.

