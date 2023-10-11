Nkosazana Daughter shared her studio session with Master KG and blew fans away with her angelic voice

The singer recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and the festivities seem to be over as she hit the studio to make magic with the Jerusalema hitmaker

Fans were captivated by Nkosazana Daughter's voice and flooded her comments with compliments

Fans gave Nkosazana Daughter a standing ovation for her angelic voice during a studio session with Master KG. Images: nkosazana_daughter, masterkgsa

Nkosazana Daughter recently had social media going crazy over her mesmerising voice. The 23-year-old singer had a magical studio session with Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG and shared a snippet with her online community.

Fans showered Nkosazana Daughter with compliments of her angelic voice.

Nkosazana Daughter previews new song

In an Instagram post, Nkosazana Daughter shared a video of her studio session with Master KG. The two artists have worked on several hit songs together including Dali Nguwe from 2022.

In a separate post, Master KG shared a different song from their session, also revealing a project set for release later in October 2023:

"Wanitwa Mos x @nkosazana_daughter EP later this Month."

Fans blown away by Nkosazana Daughter's voice

Mzansi is captivated by Nkosazana Daughter's singing and let the Ring Ring Ring hitmaker know just how amazing a singer she is:

khanya_greens said:

"Beautiful babe, your vocals are always on point!"

kutlwano_iv responded:

"Your voice is unmatched, no ways!"

thevegasclothing.official commented:

"Never disappoint!"

zeedyasi_ posted:

"You’re the greatest sisi!"

strauss_serpent added:

"Wooow your voice!"

nkosikhona_molefe said:

Master kg & Nkosazana they're always cooking uncookable things

samwel____mt responded:

"Another banger!"

ti__nashe commented:

"Yoooh she is cooking something with master kg wow u guys are the best!"

goratabagopi posted:

"I love u so much."

mavusoii added:

"Song of the year loading!"

