One a woman who is nicknamed the 'Gucci Lady' was spotted rewarding DJ Maphorisa with chunks of Randelas during his set

The viral video has left Tweeps in awe as the partygoers are seen left speechless

In a virtual search for her identity, Lady Asa has attracted herself to some unfavourable legal attention

DJ Maphorisa had one good gig and was rewarded with stacks of Randelas at an event.

The sizzling music producer was on his turntable doing his thing when one lady dripping in Gucci apparel went on stage with huge stacks of money to show appreciation for the Amantombazane sensation.

The crowd was left speechless in the video posted by The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula:

Lady Gucci's plans to impress fall flat

The woman's stunt failed to impress, instead, it garnered her unnecessary attention as Tweeps wanted her identity for SARS purposes:

@MyazistoZA said:

SARS be looking at this video

@QondileKM asked:

"Who’s Gucci Lady manje? Nathi siyayifuna imali "

@rileyreigns25 agreed:

"Very true. Money is like a snake when it hears a noise, it slips."

@PressPlaySA noted:

"See why these foreign brands, the likes of Gucci & LV are so popular, they get free airtime/advertising by association, no paid partnerships. Now there’s The 'Gucci Lady'."

Musa Khawula finds and identifies the Gucci Lady

One can barely slip through Khawula's fingers, and this was one case. He was tasked to find the mystery woman, and she was identified as Asanda Baca. The South African reported that she is also an Amapiano DJ.

Some Tweeps identified her:

@nkosivuyile proved that it's a small world:

"Haibo, uAsanda! I know this Gucci Lady, shes from here in Virginia."

@Excellentmajola was not impressed:

"Celebrity status ✅ Just like that. It's too easy eMzansi!"

@KabbyPoole provided some answers:

"She owns rental accommodations for students."

@mansilduce said:

"Municipality officials somewhere in EC are panicking right now. Exposure, exposure."

Court postpones DJ Maphorisa's case

Meanwhile, in another Briefly News report, the Amapiano DJ's court case for the alleged assault of his actress girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, was postponed to 12 July.

The Adiwele producer was apprehended after Thuli accused him of assaulting her in May. The couple submitted a joint statement asking for respect and privacy to resolve the matter.

