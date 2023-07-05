Thuso Mbedu caused a stir on social media after posting a TikTok video featuring an Americanised accent

The SA-born actress was speaking about one of the series that she starred in a few years ago in the clip

The video quickly went viral, sparking a flood of comments from fans urging Mbedu to keep her SA flair

South African Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu recently found herself at the centre of attention when she posted a TikTok video with an Americanised accent.

Mzansi noted the change in Thuso Mbedu's accent. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu's TikTok video Sparks talks about accent

The video posted by @thusombedufanpage, garnered over 848,000 views and left fans puzzled and curious about the sudden change in her speech pattern.

Many of her devoted followers took to the comments section, expressing their confusion and pleading with her to retain her distinct SA accent while carving out her career in the United States.

Thuso Mbedu reflects on her time in Hollywood

Mbedu, who gained international recognition for her performance in the critically acclaimed series The Underground Railroad, has been making strides in the competitive world of Hollywood.

With her undeniable talent and captivating presence, she has become a prominent figure in the industry.

However, some of her fans fear that adopting an American accent might compromise the authenticity and uniqueness she brings as a South African actress.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans Plead alarmed by Thuso Mbedu's accent

@mo_musicza said:

"Accente bathong! Gone girl."

@old_skoola commented:

"8 months nyana in the USA."

@thulasizwentuli stated:

"As you should be. You're loved and blessed we're proud of you, like really girl don't take it for granted."

@mpho_feli asked:

"Lmao why is she speaking like that?"

@mkabhaza stated:

"I like how you fix your voice. "

@zintimbi shared:

"Sonke nje esafunda eGHS sinayo le accent. I speak like this."

@mmatshepiso_motati suggested:

"Never lose your South African accent."

@yongama_m added"

"Yini manje ukhuluma kanje we Thuso."

