Emtee has finally responded to critics who believe he has been rapping in a fake American accent, saying it purely hip hop

The rapper has a lot of time on his hands of late as he responds to every accusation about him, both good and bad

Fans were left in stitches following his response, and some backed him up, saying it's cultural and people should only focus on the music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee has put the fake American accent claims to rest and said it is pure Hip Hop. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Twitter

Rapper Emtee has responded to the critics who always found amusement in saying his rap accent is fake.

He gave an uproarious clap back and left his followers howling.

Emtee clarifies that he does not have a fake American accent

On his timeline, Emtee gave a hilarious response to critics who claim he has a fake American rap accent.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"It’s not an American accent. Ke hip haaap dawg."

Fans also added their own opinion and said people should rather focus on the raps and not the accent.

@CzArODriego said:

"You guys are crazy, how are you gonna be mad about how someone speaks? Just don’t listen Ke."

@Awelani62885456 said:

"A-Reece said something about people hating him for rapping like an American. They just don't understand that's the culture."

@lindiwefoko said:

"Being mad about how someone speaks is so funny, like what's making you mad?"

@MagikMcCoy said:

"They don't get it."

@manqobasithol19 shared:

"They listen to Amapiano that's why they don know hip hop, but they out here tryna fight. They are jealous!!"

Emtee causes a stir online and posts Nota's personal cellphone number

In one of their many back-and-forths, Emtee recently leaked Nota Baloyi's numbers online.

This was in response to Nota saying drugs were the end of him and his career.

The music executive also claimed that Emtee is using his three children to gain sympathy from the masses.

Nota reached out to Emtee and offered to help him keep getting access to his children, Emtee told him where to get off.

As previously stated, Sunday World reported that Emtee's estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy accused the rapper of abusing drugs.

Cassper Nyovest goes back to his roots, drops a fire verse

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest dropped a hectic verse. The rapper's fans cannot wait for his upcoming album.

Cassper partnered with Ithuba as they celebrate eight years of being the National Lottery Operator. They are running a competition where participants can stand a chance to walk away with R25 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News