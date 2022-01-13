Kamalani Dung is a professional softball pitcher from Waianae, Hawaii. She played for the Puerto Rican National Team in 2018 and 2019. She is famously known for being in a relationship with Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese professional baseball pitcher. Find out more here!

Puerto Rican baseball pitcher, Kamalani Dung. Photo: @kama.dung

Source: Instagram

No doubt, Kamalani Dung and Shohei Ohtani are the talk of the town not only for being talented athletes but also because of their romantic association. Here is everything you need to know about the baseball pitcher, including her relationship with Shohei.

Kamalani Dung’s biography

Kamalani's parents divorced, leaving them with their mother. Photo: @kama.dung

Source: Instagram

Xeana Kamalani Dung was born in Oahu, Waianae, Hawaii. She was born into the family of Honey Rodriguez and Lancen Kaulana. Unfortunately, Kamalani Dung's parents are no longer together because they divorced.

She was raised alongside one sibling, a brother. His name is Lancen Kaulana Dung; he is the youngest in the family. At the time of writing, he is 20 years old.

She grew up on a farm, and according to her, most people in Waianae lead a low lifestyle due to the challenging economic situation in the neighbourhood.

Baseball was not her favourite sport when she was young. Often, she would chase butterflies around because it was more fun to her than playing baseball. But, with her parent’s encouragement and regular training, she finally fell in love with the sport at the age of 10 years.

What is Kamalani Dung's nationality?

She is Puerto Rican. Additionally, Kamalani Dung's ethnicity is mixed. She has Caucasian, Polynesian, Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, and Chinese-Asian origins.

When is Kamalani Dung’s birthday?

At the time of writing, Kamalani Dung's age is 24 years. She was born on 4th March 1997, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

Dung attended the University of California, Berkeley. Photo: @kama.dung

Source: Instagram

She went to Kamehameha-Kapalama High School in Honolulu for her high school learning. Later, she proceeded to the University of California, Berkeley. She majored in sociology.

Career achievements

Kamalani started playing baseball at the age of 10. By the time she turned 14, she had begun playing in major tournaments. Luckily, SoCal Pumas scouted her and took her to California in the USA.

Her popularity continued to grow when she started playing for the SoCal Batbusters. As a result, several colleges approached her to play for them. Eventually, she ended at Fresno State, where she stayed for two years (2016 and 2017). During that time, she won several accolades.

Since 2018, the beauty has been playing professional baseball. In addition, she has represented the Puerto Rico Women's National Softball Team in different tournaments. For instance, in 2020, she competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier held in Canada.

Kamalani Dung's net worth

Puerto Rico Women's National Softball Team athlete, Dung. Photo: @kama.dung

Source: Instagram

She allegedly has a net worth of between $1 and $5 million. Her primary source of wealth is baseball pitching.

Is Kamalani Dung Shohei Ohtani's wife?

No. She is not married yet. However, they are on record for being a couple. Many sources report that she is his girlfriend, while others speculate that they are no longer together. However, none of them has come forth to deny or verify the rumour.

So how old is Ohtani?

He was born on 5 July 1994, meaning he is 27 years old as of 2022.

Like her, Shohei Ohtani's pitching skills keep getting better by the day. In 2021 alone, the Asian baseball player posted 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.

Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Angels is expected to end in 2022. He signed an $8.5 million contract with the team. In 2022, he will receive around $5.5 million for his final season on the team.

Shohei Ohtani's ranking makes him among the best in his team. He has recorded impressive stats since he joined the team.

How tall is Shohei Ohtani? Shohei Ohtani's height is 6 feet 4 inches. Photo: @kama.dung

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Kamalani is 5 feet 7 inches, which is approximately 170 centimetres. Additionally, she has grey eyes and brown hair. Unfortunately, her weight remains unknown at the moment.

Kamalani Dung is a professional baseball pitcher with an impressive track record. Her talent has taken her place since she was 10 years old. Many people also speculate that she is Shohei Ohtani’s wife, but that has not been verified yet.

