A Man in Full season 2: Is there hope for another season?

Charlie Croker does not go down without a fight, even after being declared bankrupt. But after he dies in A Man in Full season 1, viewers were left puzzled about the fate of his empire. According to Town & Country, the series' creator, David Kelley, hinted at the impossibility of a sequel, saying:

I could not effectively bring the storyline to life in a two or three-hour movie. But the 6-part miniseries accomplished the goal.

Key takeaways:

A Man in Full is based on Tom Wolfe's 1998 novel of the same name.

is of the same name. The miniseries was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, USA .

. Thomas Schlamme and Regina King direct A Man in Full.

Netflix's A Man in Full

Genre Drama Created by David E. Kelley Producers Shana Waterman and Ted Gidlow Editors Ben Lester, Julia Grove and Naomi Sunrise Music by Craig DeLeon Country of origin USA Original language English Number of episodes 6 Production companies Royal Ties Productions and David E. Kelley Productions

Netflix labelled A Man in Full as a limited series

Neither Netflix nor the show's makers have released an official statement regarding a second season of the miniseries.

However, judging from how the streamer marketed the show, it is highly unlikely that it will be renewed for another season. In addition, Wolfe's original book does not have a sequel because the storyline ends conclusively.

A Man in Full narrates Charlie Croker's riches-to-rags story

Real estate tycoon Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy after the bank that loaned him $800 million comes after him. Not only is the entrepreneur confronting the life-changing possibility of being completely broke, but he also gets caught in a string of business and political conflicts.

Croker must therefore fight to defend his empire from those seeking to benefit from his sudden downfall. A Man in Full's official synopsis reads:

Facing unexpected bankruptcy and relentless enemies, an Atlanta real estate mogul must work his way to the top again when everything he has worked for begins to crumble.

Insights into A Man in Full cast and characters

The six-part series has a great lineup of talented on-screen stars. From Lucy Liu to Diane Lane, they did not play about bringing their A game on.

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker

Full name: Jeffrey Warren Daniels

Jeffrey Warren Daniels Date of birth: 19 February 1955

19 February 1955 Age: 70 years old (2025)

70 years old (2025) Birthplace: Athens, Georgia, USA

Jeff has received critical acclaim for his portrayal of A Man in Full's main character, Charlie. He is also widely recognised for starring in Godless, The Newsroom, Speed, Looper and 101 Dalmatians. Some of Warren's accolades include two Emmys and five Golden Globe Awards.

Diane Lane as Martha Crocker

Full name: Diane Lane

Diane Lane Date of birth: 22 January 1965

22 January 1965 Age: 60 years old (2025)

60 years old (2025) Birthplace: New York City, USA

Diane takes on the role of Charlie's first wife, the woman who helped him build his empire. With a career spanning over five decades, she has appeared in multiple films and TV shows. Lane's acting credits include: A Little Romance, Man of Steel, Untraceable and Let Him Go.

Sarah Jones as Serena Croker

Full name: Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones Date of birth: 17 July 1983

17 July 1983 Age: 41 years old (As of 3 July 2025)

41 years old (As of 3 July 2025) Birthplace: Winter Springs, Florida, USA

Serena is Croker's second wife. Sarah decided to pursue an acting career after suffering an injury that derailed her dreams of becoming a professional dancer. She gained notoriety for her starring roles in Fox's Alcatraz and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind.

Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass

Full name: Thomas J. Pelphrey

Thomas J. Pelphrey Date of birth: 28 July 1982

28 July 1982 Age: 42 years old (As of 3 July 2025)

42 years old (As of 3 July 2025) Birthplace: Howell Township, New Jersey, USA

Peepgrass is a banker who works at a financial institution that lends Croker money. He is determined to see him fall. Tom, an alumnus of Rutgers University, is best known for his roles in Banshee, Guiding Light, Ozark, Love & Death, and Iron Fist.

Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman

Full name: Lucy Alexis Liu

Lucy Alexis Liu Date of birth: 2 December 1968

2 December 1968 Age: 56 years old (As of 3 July 2025)

56 years old (As of 3 July 2025) Birthplace: New York City, USA

Joyce is Martha's friend in the miniseries. In 2019, Lucy Liu was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her acting credits include Ally McBeal, Rosemead, Magic Wonderland and Payback.

A Man in Full's filming and reception

Filming began on 8 August 2022 and wrapped up on 10 December the same year. The miniseries was released on 2 May 2024.

It received mixed reviews with some praising its ensemble, and others criticising its exploration of certain themes in Tom's novel. On IMDb, A Man in Full has a 6.5/10 rating based on 15k reviews, and a 50% approval rating by Rotten tomatoes based on 40 critic reviews.

FAQs

Each episode of A Man in Full runs for 38 to 48 minutes. Below are some frequently asked questions about the six-part series:

Is A Man in Full a true story?

Despite the show's portrayal of modern-day Atlanta, it is purely fictional. Nonetheless, you can add its filming locations to your next holiday destination.

What happened at the end of A Man in Full?

In the miniseries' last episode, Charlie suffers a heart attack as he strangles Raymond. Both passed away, the latter due to asphyxiation.

Who was Tom Wolfe?

Tom was an American journalist and author widely recognised for his association with New Journalism. He passed away due to an infection on 14 May 2018 at the age of 88.

Wrapping up

There are no official reports regarding a season for A Man in Full. However, it appears the show was only meant to have one season, considering how season 1 ended and how Netflix marketed it as a limited one.

