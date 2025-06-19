Black Summer season 3 cancelled: What led to Netflix's decision

The news of Black Summer Season 3 being cancelled was confirmed in 2023 by creators John Hyams and Karl Schaefer, marking the end of the intense zombie thriller. Netflix reportedly decided to cancel the show after the release of Season 2 in 2021, citing low viewership and limited global popularity.

Netflix's Black Summer

Genre Apocalyptic fiction, drama, horror, action Created by Karl Schaefer, John Hyams Producers Jodi Binstock, Steve Graham, Jason Wan Lim, Linda Rogers-Ambury, Jaime King Based on Z Nation by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler Starring Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr. Country of origin United States Original language English Number of seasons 2 Number of episodes 16 Release date 11 April 2019

Why was Black Summer cancelled?

Black Summer officially came to an end, leaving many fans disappointed and curious about what went wrong. The cancellation was quietly confirmed in April 2023 when co-creator John Hyams responded to a fan on X (Twitter) with a brief but clear “Sadly, nah,” when asked about the possibility of a third season.

According to The Economic Times, Netflix decided not to move forward with Season 3, likely due to the show's declining viewership, lack of popularity, particularly in English-speaking regions such as the United States and the United Kingdom and not meeting the platform’s performance expectations.

Black Summer’s early success

The Netflix series Black Summer first premiered in April 2019. It followed a group of strangers trying to survive in the early days of a deadly outbreak. The first season quickly gained attention for its fast-paced action, intense storytelling, and raw portrayal of a zombie apocalypse.

After a successful first season, fans had to wait over two years for season 2, which was finally released in June 2021. Although Black Summer season 2 made it into the United States TV top ten for a short time, between 17 June 2021 and 2 July 2021, it was soon pushed out by other shows.

The show never reached the global top ten and did not perform as well as other popular series like Lucifer.

Is Black Summer season 3 still coming out?

Black Summer will not be returning for a third season. However, around the time season 2 was released, Jaime King was hopeful about a third season. In an interview with Express, she shared some ideas she had for what could happen in season 3, saying:

I’d like to explore three different chapters, a perspective of three different groups of characters. I want to put a really beautiful bow on it, but this is the kind of show that could go on forever. I think it would be powerful to do it in just three seasons.

However, her comments suggested that Netflix’s Black Summer season 3 might be the final one for the show.

Frequently asked questions

There is no release date for Black Summer Season 3 because Netflix officially cancelled the show.

Is Black Summer a Z Nation spin-off?

Black Summer is a spin-off of the television series Z Nation, set in the same universe but with different characters and a more serious tone.

How is Black Summer a prequel to Z Nation?

Black Summer is a prequel to Z Nation because it shows what happened at the very beginning of the zombie apocalypse, before the events in Z Nation take place.

Does Black Summer end on a cliffhanger?

The American horror drama television series ends with some unanswered questions, leaving room for more story, but not a huge cliffhanger.

You can watch Black Summer seasons 1 and 2 exclusively on Netflix. It was stated that Netflix quietly cancelled Black Summer season 3 after a long period of silence following season 2. The decision was confirmed in April 2023 by creator John Hyams. While some fans still hope for a revival on another platform, no such plans have been announced as of June 2025.

