Mob Wives: Where are they now? Updates on all the cast members

The cast of Mob Wives once ruled Staten Island, showcasing their lives as those married or related to convicted mobsters. From exploring a rap career to battling addiction, a lot has been happening to them since the show wrapped up. Academic Camille Paglia once said of the series:

It is like watching cheetahs stalk gazelles in the African savannah. The show chronicles the primal battles between women.

VH1 Mob Wives

Genre Reality true crime Created by Jennifer Graziano Country of origin United States of America Original language English Production companies Just Jenn Productions, Left\Right Productions, Electus, The Weinstein Company Number of seasons 6 Number of episodes 82 Running time 40-43 minutes Release date 17 April 2011 to 16 March 2016

Mob Wives cast then and now

After the show ended in 2016, Renee Graziano turned over a new leaf after she became a grandmother, while Natalie Guercio ventured into the beauty industry. Here is an update on the rest of the Mob Wives cast.

Drita D'Avanzo launched an unlikely musical career

Full name: Drita Selmani

Drita Selmani Date of birth: 6 February 1976

6 February 1976 Age: 49 years old (2025)

49 years old (2025) Birthplace: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Drita's husband, Lee D'Avanzo, reportedly leads the Colombo and Bonanno crime family. In 2018, she released a song under the stage name Lady Boss.

The following year, she and Lee were arrested for drug possession. Although the TV personality was not found guilty, her spouse was sentenced to 64 months in prison.

Drita told The Sun that she and Lee (who has since been released) had been secretly separated for a few years and were getting divorced in 2024. Selmani is now a makeup artist who owns the Lady Boss beauty store.

Angela Raiola passed away due to complications of pneumonia and lung cancer

Full name: Angela Joyce Raiola

Angela Joyce Raiola Date of birth: 30 June 1960

30 June 1960 Age: 55 years old (At the time of death)

55 years old (At the time of death) Birthplace: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Joyce was the niece of the infamous mafia Salvatore Lombardi, a member of the Genovese crime family. She maintained a luxurious lifestyle and dated gangsters.

Angela appeared on Mob Wives from its second to final season. Sadly, she passed away on 18 February 2016. Her fellow cast mourned her passing, with D'Avanzo writing on Instagram:

Till we meet again, my friend, I will miss you dearly.

Renee Graziano went to rehab

Full name: Renee Graziano

Renee Graziano Date of birth: 12 July 1969

12 July 1969 Age: 55 years old (As of June 2025)

55 years old (As of June 2025) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Social media: Instagram

Renee's late dad, Anthony Graziano, held a leadership position in the Bonanno crime family. Between 2016 and 2022, she appeared in various reality TV shows, including Marriage Boot Camp and Celebrity Big Brother 18.

During this period, Renee battled addiction. In January 2022, she was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2024, Graziano launched The CRYsis Queen Podcast and declared she was nine months sober.

The YouTuber has released two books, How to Use a Meat Cleaver: Secrets and Recipes from a Mob Family's Kitchen and Playing With Fire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the grandmother of four has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Carla Facciolo owns beauty and liquor businesses

Full name: Carla Facciolo

Carla Facciolo Date of birth: 14 January 1967

14 January 1967 Age: 58 years old (2025)

58 years old (2025) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Social media: Instagram

Carla's dad, Louis Facciolo, was an associate of the Gambino crime family. After the series, she launched a line of natural soaps, skin care products (Carla Faccio Soap), and a prosecco brand.

The reality TV star is active on social media, sharing fashion, beauty and travel content. She has twins (Carmen and Joe) with her ex-husband Joseph Ferragamo.

Karen Gravano became an author

Full name: Karen Gravano

Karen Gravano Date of birth: 8 May 1972

8 May 1972 Age: 53 years old (2025)

53 years old (2025) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Social media: Instagram

According to Karen's IMDb profile, her father, Sammy Gravano, "The Bull", and her mom, Debra Scibetta, became affiliated with the Gambino crime family when she was 19. Post Mob Wives, she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her then-boyfriend Giovan.

After their breakup, Gravano dated Xavier Williams, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug possession.

She has written the best-selling memoir Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano and Me, launched the Italian restaurant Pizza Nostra in New Jersey and started a podcast called The Sit Down.

Natalie Guercio dipped her toe into acting

Full name: Natalie Guercio

Natalie Guercio Date of birth: 22 December 1982

22 December 1982 Age: 42 years old (As of June 2025)

42 years old (As of June 2025) Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Social media: Instagram

Natalie's cousin, Joseph Salvatore Merlino, was a member of the Philadelphia crime family. In 2019, she launched the Natalie Elise Beauty makeup line.

The following year, the reality TV star bagged a role in Amazon Prime's Gravesend series. She reportedly works as a VIP host at Miami-based E11even nightclub.

Natalie DiDonato went missing

Full name: Natalie DiDonato

Natalie DiDonato Date of birth: 12 July 1980

12 July 1980 Age: 44 years old (As of June 2025)

44 years old (As of June 2025) Birthplace: Pennsylvania, USA

Pennsylvania, USA Instagram

DiDonato is the cousin to former Philadelphia crime family member Frankie D'Alfonso. A model and fashion enthusiast, she starred in Survive the Night in 2020 and Fatally Flawless in 2022.

On 21 January 2025, TMZ reported that Natalie was missing after missing two flights to her home. Later, her mom confirmed she had been found.

Other cast members are:

Marissa Jade

Brittany Fogarty

Ramona Rizzo

Alicia DiMichele

Love Majewski

FAQs

What happened to the Mob Wives reality show?

On 7 December 2015, VH1 announced that Mob Wives would not be renewed for a seventh season. Rumour had it this was due to the show's declining viewership.

Did Alicia from Mob Wives go to jail?

According to CBS News, Alicia was sentenced to a four-year probation for her role in a scheme that diverted money from a trucking company owned by her ex-husband, Edwars Garofalo Jr.

Why did Carla and Karen leave Mob Wives?

In 2013, Ramona announced that she, Facciolo and Gravano would not return for the fourth season. This was reportedly due to a dispute over their pay for starring in the series.

Was Angela Raiola a smoker?

Big Ang had smoked for over four decades at the time of her cancer diagnosis. Although she quit the habit instantly, it was too late.

Although Mob Wives' drama entertained some, others criticised it for glorifying crime and disregarding the families of the victims who suffered at the hands of the mobsters. Nonetheless, most of the series' cast members forged careers in new areas after the show ended.

