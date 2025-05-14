Where is the original Footloose cast now? See the 1984 stars today
The original Footloose cast brought Dean Pitchford's 1979 idea to life. The film tells the story of a Chicago teenager who relocates to a small town where dancing is prohibited and shakes things up. In 2024, Lori Singer, who plays Ariel Moore, celebrated the show's 40th anniversary, saying:
Whether fighting with a boyfriend or standing between trains, I believed in my actions. The atmosphere on set felt real. It amused me that this transcended to an audience who experienced the same feeling.
Key takeaways
- Footloose is loosely based on the town of Elmore City, Oklahoma.
- It grossed $80 million against a $7.5 million budget.
- A remake of the film was released on 14 October 2011.
Paramount Pictures Footloose
|Written by
|Dean Pitchford
|Directed by
|Herbert Ross
|Produced by
|Craig Zadan and Lewis J. Rachmil
|Country of origin
|USA
|Language
|English
|Production company
|IndieProd
|Release date
|17 February 1984
|Running time
|107 minutes
Original Footloose cast then and now
As one of the biggest musicals of the '80s, Footloose marked the big Hollywood break for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kevin Bacon.
Unfortunately, some cast members could not recreate the early success the film gave them. Nonetheless, Lori revealed that she is still in contact with most of her castmates while speaking to People in February 2024.
Kevin Bacon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Full name: Kevin Norwood Bacon
- Date of birth: 8 July 1958
- Age: 66 years old (As of May 2025)
- Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Kevin portrays Ren McCormack, the teenager who opposes the dancing ban imposed by Reverend Shaw Moore. His other acting credits include JFK and Taking Chance. A Golden Globe Award winner, he has been married to Kyra Sedgwick since 1988.
Lori Singer bagged a role in Law & Order
- Full name: Lori Singer
- Date of birth: 6 November 1957
- Age: 67 years old (As of May 2025)
- Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA
Singer played the reverend's rebellious daughter and Ren's love interest, Ariel. Although she continued to act after 1984, she did not achieve as much success. In 2013, a documentary she executive-produced bagged three Emmy Awards.
John Lithgow is a four-time Grammy Award nominee
- Full name: John Arthur
- Date of birth: 19 October 1945
- Age: 79 years old (As of May 2025)
- Birthplace: Rochester, New York, USA
In Footloose, John plays Reverend Shaw Moore. He received Emmy Awards for his roles in Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Crown. Arthur also starred in Shrek and Giant. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has amassed $50 million from his successful career in the entertainment industry.
Dianne Wiest is a girl mom
- Full name: Dianne Evelyn Wiest
- Date of birth: 28 March 1948
- Age: 77 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Wiest, who played Ariel's mom (Vi Moore), has 67 acting credits per her IMDb profile. She has won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters, In Treatment and Road to Avonlea. Dianne has two adopted daughters, Lily and Emily.
Chris Penn passed away due to heart disease
- Full name: Christopher Shannon Penn
- Date of birth: 10 October 1965
- Age at death: 40 years old
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
- Place of death: Santa Monica, California, USA
Penn played Willard Hewitt, Ren's best friend. Sadly, he was found dead in his apartment on 24 January 2006. According to People, his brother, Sean, put to rest rumours that Chris' substance use contributed to his death in an interview with CNN's Larry King:
Although he was using narcotics, that was not the case in his sudden demise; his weight might have led him to his grave.
Sarah Jessica Parker owns a production company (Pretty Matches)
- Full name: Sarah Jessica Parker
- Date of birth: 28 March 1965
- Age: 60 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA
Time magazine listed Sarah Jessica Parker (Ariel's best friend in Footloose) among the world's 100 most influential people in 2022. Her later character in Sex and the City was widely considered one of the greatest in American TV history. She is the recipient of six Golden Globe Awards.
Frances Lee McCain is an Associate Artist of the ZSpace Studio
- Full name: Frances Lee McCain
- Birthplace: York, Pennsylvania, USA
Frances, who plays Ren's mother, earned a master's degree in psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies after the show. She is an ensemble member of the AlterTheater Ensemble in San Rafael, California.
Other supporting cast:
- Timothy Scott as Andy Beamis
- Jim Youngs as Chuck
- Lynne Marta as Lulu
- Elizabeth Gorcey as Wendy Jo
- John Laughlin as Woody
FAQs
Paul Hirsch edited Footloose. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American musical drama film:
Why was dancing banned in Footloose?
The town's reverend had persuaded the town council to enact strict anti-drug, anti-liquor, and anti-dance laws after his son died in a car accident after a night of alcohol and dancing.
Where was Footloose filmed?
The movie was primarily filmed in and around Payson, Utah, with many scenes shot at Payson High School.
How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Footloose?
Sarah made her career debut in 1974 at 9 and was 18 when she starred in Footloose. Today, she is a big name in Hollywood.
Was Kevin Bacon married when he was in Footloose?
Kevin was in his mid-20s when filming Footloose. He married Kyra about four years after the film was released. The couple has two kids, Sosie and Travis Bacon.
Is Tom Cruise in Footloose?
Actor Tom Cruise was slated to play the lead but was unavailable for the part because he was filming All the Right Moves.
Although some Footloose cast members have passed away, the magic the group created lives on four decades later. Craig Brewer directed a remake of the film 27 years after the original hit the screens.
