Where is the original Footloose cast now? See the 1984 stars today

The original Footloose cast brought Dean Pitchford's 1979 idea to life. The film tells the story of a Chicago teenager who relocates to a small town where dancing is prohibited and shakes things up. In 2024, Lori Singer, who plays Ariel Moore, celebrated the show's 40th anniversary, saying:

Whether fighting with a boyfriend or standing between trains, I believed in my actions. The atmosphere on set felt real. It amused me that this transcended to an audience who experienced the same feeling.

Key takeaways

Footloose is loosely based on the town of Elmore City, Oklahoma .

. It grossed $80 million against a $7.5 million budget.

against a budget. A remake of the film was released on 14 October 2011.

Written by Dean Pitchford Directed by Herbert Ross Produced by Craig Zadan and Lewis J. Rachmil Country of origin USA Language English Production company IndieProd Release date 17 February 1984 Running time 107 minutes

As one of the biggest musicals of the '80s, Footloose marked the big Hollywood break for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kevin Bacon.

Unfortunately, some cast members could not recreate the early success the film gave them. Nonetheless, Lori revealed that she is still in contact with most of her castmates while speaking to People in February 2024.

Kevin Bacon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Full name: Kevin Norwood Bacon

Kevin Norwood Bacon Date of birth: 8 July 1958

8 July 1958 Age: 66 years old (As of May 2025)

66 years old (As of May 2025) Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Kevin portrays Ren McCormack, the teenager who opposes the dancing ban imposed by Reverend Shaw Moore. His other acting credits include JFK and Taking Chance. A Golden Globe Award winner, he has been married to Kyra Sedgwick since 1988.

Lori Singer bagged a role in Law & Order

Full name: Lori Singer

Lori Singer Date of birth: 6 November 1957

6 November 1957 Age: 67 years old (As of May 2025)

67 years old (As of May 2025) Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA

Singer played the reverend's rebellious daughter and Ren's love interest, Ariel. Although she continued to act after 1984, she did not achieve as much success. In 2013, a documentary she executive-produced bagged three Emmy Awards.

John Lithgow is a four-time Grammy Award nominee

Full name: John Arthur

John Arthur Date of birth: 19 October 1945

19 October 1945 Age: 79 years old (As of May 2025)

79 years old (As of May 2025) Birthplace: Rochester, New York, USA

In Footloose, John plays Reverend Shaw Moore. He received Emmy Awards for his roles in Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Crown. Arthur also starred in Shrek and Giant. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has amassed $50 million from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Dianne Wiest is a girl mom

Full name: Dianne Evelyn Wiest

Dianne Evelyn Wiest Date of birth: 28 March 1948

28 March 1948 Age: 77 years old (2025)

77 years old (2025) Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Wiest, who played Ariel's mom (Vi Moore), has 67 acting credits per her IMDb profile. She has won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters, In Treatment and Road to Avonlea. Dianne has two adopted daughters, Lily and Emily.

Chris Penn passed away due to heart disease

Full name: Christopher Shannon Penn

Christopher Shannon Penn Date of birth: 10 October 1965

10 October 1965 Age at death: 40 years old

40 years old Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Place of death: Santa Monica, California, USA

Penn played Willard Hewitt, Ren's best friend. Sadly, he was found dead in his apartment on 24 January 2006. According to People, his brother, Sean, put to rest rumours that Chris' substance use contributed to his death in an interview with CNN's Larry King:

Although he was using narcotics, that was not the case in his sudden demise; his weight might have led him to his grave.

Sarah Jessica Parker owns a production company (Pretty Matches)

Full name: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Date of birth: 28 March 1965

28 March 1965 Age: 60 years old (2025)

60 years old (2025) Birthplace: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA

Time magazine listed Sarah Jessica Parker (Ariel's best friend in Footloose) among the world's 100 most influential people in 2022. Her later character in Sex and the City was widely considered one of the greatest in American TV history. She is the recipient of six Golden Globe Awards.

Frances Lee McCain is an Associate Artist of the ZSpace Studio

Full name: Frances Lee McCain

Frances Lee McCain Birthplace: York, Pennsylvania, USA

Frances, who plays Ren's mother, earned a master's degree in psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies after the show. She is an ensemble member of the AlterTheater Ensemble in San Rafael, California.

Other supporting cast:

Timothy Scott as Andy Beamis

Jim Youngs as Chuck

Lynne Marta as Lulu

Elizabeth Gorcey as Wendy Jo

John Laughlin as Woody

FAQs

Paul Hirsch edited Footloose. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American musical drama film:

The town's reverend had persuaded the town council to enact strict anti-drug, anti-liquor, and anti-dance laws after his son died in a car accident after a night of alcohol and dancing.

The movie was primarily filmed in and around Payson, Utah, with many scenes shot at Payson High School.

Sarah made her career debut in 1974 at 9 and was 18 when she starred in Footloose. Today, she is a big name in Hollywood.

Kevin was in his mid-20s when filming Footloose. He married Kyra about four years after the film was released. The couple has two kids, Sosie and Travis Bacon.

Actor Tom Cruise was slated to play the lead but was unavailable for the part because he was filming All the Right Moves.

Although some Footloose cast members have passed away, the magic the group created lives on four decades later. Craig Brewer directed a remake of the film 27 years after the original hit the screens.

