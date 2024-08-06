Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth: How rich is the iconic actress?

Sarah Jessica Parker is an American actress widely recognized for portraying Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s Sex and the City. The character, considered one of the greatest in American television series, earned her international recognition, numerous accolades, and great wealth. So, what is Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth?

Sarah Jessica Parker during the 2021 And Just Like That premiere (L). The actress at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in 2022 (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jessica’s journey to fame and fortune is a classic tale of talent meeting opportunity. Her foray into the entertainment industry began with humble beginnings in theatre and television. Sarah is the recipient of six Golden Globe Awards. But beyond the big screens, she is also a successful businesswoman. Discover her career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Sarah Jessica Parker's profile summary

Full name Sarah Jessica Parker Nickname SJP Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 1965 Age 59 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Nelsonville, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’3’’ (160 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Matthew Broderick Children 3 Profession Actress, producer Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth in 2024?

According to HotNewHipHop, SJP and her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick, have a combined net worth of $200 million. The couple has amassed this wealth from their illustrious acting careers and impressive real estate portfolio.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown in 2019. Photo: Lev Radin

Source: Original

How did Sarah Jessica Parker get rich?

Born and raised in a humble background, SJP was determined to change her life’s narrative. Below is a breakdown of some revenue-generating channels via which the actress has contributed to the combined net worth.

Acting career

Although Jessica has starred in several films, her most lucrative role was in Sex and the City. At the time of writing, she holds the record for the highest per-episode salary in television history. According to PureWow, the actress bagged $50 million over the first three seasons.

For the final three episodes of the film, she earned $3.2 million per episode. Sarah filmed 46 episodes over that period, equating to $147 million. Per Parade, Sarah Jessica Parker’s salary for the first Sex and the City movie was $15 million, and $20 million for its 2010 sequel.

For 2021’s 10-episode revival, And Just Like That…, Parker earned $1 million per episode. Cumulatively, she has earned around $250 million thanks to this notable series.

Does Sarah Jessica Parker have a production company?

Sarah Jessica Parker’s company, Pretty Matches, was launched alongside Alison Benson in 2005. Through it, they have produced the series Divorce and Here and Now.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker during The Inheritance Opening Night at the Barrymore Theatre in 2019. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to Bust magazine in 2018, Sarah disclosed that Pretty Matches’ mission was to increase female representation in media production.

We hope to tell everybody’s story. However, we are particularly interested in the woman’s point of view in the story. We try to look out for her and how her story is being told.

Fashion industry

Sarah launched her own fashion line, Bitten, in 2007. In 2014, she started the SJP Collection, a footwear line, at Nordstrom. As of 2022, the line was reportedly grossing $25 million annually.

As a fashion icon, the Hollywood star has inked several endorsement deals with high-end companies. In 2004, she inked a $38 million contract with Gap.

Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume business

In 2005, Parker released her first fragrance, Lovely. She visited a Lord & Taylor Store in New York to promote the launch. Women’s Wear Daily documented that the scent made more than $40,000 that afternoon alone.

Following Lovely’s success, Sarah released even more fragrances, including Dawn, Endless, Stash, Covet and Twilight.

Books and wine

Sarah announced an imprint with Crown Publishing Group, SJP for Hogarth in 2016. The following year, she partnered with the American Library Association to create the online platform Book Club Central in 2017.

In 2019, Jessica signed a collaboration partnership with New Zealand Winery Invivo & Co. to produce a collection of wines.

Sarah Jessica Parker during the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker's house

Jessica and her husband paid $18.995 for a townhouse in New York City in March 2011. They continued to use millions renovating the home before listing it for $24.99 the following year. After struggling to find a buyer, the duo sold the house for $18.25, incurring a multi-million loss.

According to Lifestyle Asia, they purchased two side-by-side NYC townhouses for a whopping $34.5 million in 2016. The couple combined the property into one brand-new mansion featuring 14,000 square feet of living space, 2,100 square feet of outdoor space and 50 feet of street frontage.

While Sarah and Matthew were finishing this project, they lived in a nearby house they bought way back in 2000 for $2.995 million. After owning the home for two decades, the pair listed it for sale for $19 million.

A year later, the property sold for $15 million. Broderick and Parker also own two houses in the Hamptons neighbourhood of Amagansett that were acquired in 2006 for $6.6 million. They also own a property where Matthew spent summers as a child in Ireland.

FAQs

Over the years, SJP’s popularity has sparked interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the on-screen star:

What is Sarah Jessica Parker’s age?

SJP (aged 59 as of 2024) was born on 25 March 1965 in Nelsonville, Ohio, USA. Her parents are Stephen and Barbara Parker.

Hollywood stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick during the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Is Sarah Jessica Parker still married to Matthew Broderick?

The couple, who exchanged nuptials in 1997, has enjoyed marital bliss for over twenty years and has three kids.

Why was Sarah Jessica Parker paid more?

Compared to her other Sex and the City castmates, Sarah was paid more as she was already a familiar figure on TV.

From her iconic role in Sex and the City to her successful fashion and fragrance lines, Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth story is one of hard work, creativity, and determination. It serves as an inspiration for budding on-screen stars and entrepreneurs.

READ ALSO: Dame Dash's net worth today: Is the music mogul rich or broke?

As published on Briefly, Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, record label executive, film and music producer, director, and actor. At his peak, he was a co-partner with billionaire artist Jay-Z.

But how did he move from being one of the industry's biggest names to declaring bankruptcy in 2019, describing himself as "proud broke?" The post discusses his financial status.

Source: Briefly News