Damian Hurley: sexuality, partner, parents, pics, career, worth

Damian Hurley is one of the young upcoming models and actors in the entertainment industry. Although controversies surrounded his birth, his mother took it as her responsibility to nurture him into greatness. So, it is not surprising that the young model is threading the same path with his mother. Today, he is gradually carving a niche for himself as he pursues his interest.

Damian Hurley is a British-American actor famous for playing in The Royals, an E! Network series. He is the spitting image of his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, an English actress and model who has made a name for herself. Damian got introduced to the world of acting when he followed his mother to movie locations. He was also lucky enough to be loved by his mother’s co-actors. He, sometimes, read their scripts and acted their prompts.

Damian Hurley profile summary

Full name: Damian Charles Hurley

Damian Charles Hurley Popularly known as: Damian Hurley

Damian Hurley Date of birth: 4th of April, 2002

4th of April, 2002 Age : 19 years old

: 19 years old Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : West End, London, England

: West End, London, England Nationality : British American

: British American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Profession : Actor and model

: Actor and model Parents : Steve Bing and Elizabeth Hurley

: Steve Bing and Elizabeth Hurley Relationship status: Single

Early life

Damian Hurley was born in Portland Hospital, London, on the 4th of April, 2002, to Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing. Damian Hurley's age is 19 years at the moment. For some time, there was controversy surrounding his birth. Steve Bing thought the boy was not his son until the result of a DNA test proved otherwise.

The young model was raised mainly by his mother in Gloucester and lived some of his childhood in Australia. Growing up, he did not lack the inspiration to succeed as he is blessed with godfathers with heavy credentials. Some of them are Patsy Kensi, Henry Dent Brocklehurst, David Beckham, and David Furnish.

Which school did Damian Hurley go to? Although Damian Hurley's school is not made public, he reportedly attended boarding school when he was not working.

Damian Hurley's career

Damian is both an actor and a model. He debuted his acting career when he played Prince Hansel Von Liechtenstein in a TV show titled The Royal. The 2016 show also featured his mother as an English Queen. His mom was proud to have had him introduced to the acting industry on her show.

Moreover, Damian’s modelling career started when he was 13 years old after signing for a Pink House Mustique modelling job. In 2018, he signed to a model agency, Tess Model Management, which also manages his mother.

Sometime in 2020, Damian announced his signage to IMG, a successful modelling agency. He shared this piece of exciting news with his Instagram followers. Interestingly, the agency also has several modelling hotshots in its books, including Gigi, Barbara Palvin, Bella, Hadid, and Ashley Graham.

Sexuality and partner

Damian Hurley's sexual orientation has often sparked controversies in the media. Questions like, "Is Damian Hurley gay?" is no longer new. Nevertheless, the young model and his mother have made it know that he has straight sexuality.

So, is Damian in a relationship? As of now, there is no public information about his relationship with the opposite sex.

Damian Hurley's parents

Damian is the offshoot of a union between Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing over 18 years ago. The relationship did not last, and Steve Bing did not believe he was the father until a paternity test was conducted. When he was writing his will a year before his death, Steve refused to put his son's name in the will. He wrote that:

I have recently been informed by an individual that she is pregnant with my child, and I hereby declare that whether or not such child is mine, it is my intention not to provide in this Will for such child (or any other child as to which I may be the father) in this Will or for the offspring of any such child or children, whether now living or hereafter born.

Steve Bing had another girl, Kira, with ex-tennis star Lisa Bonder. This was revealed in a lawsuit between Lisa and her ex-husband Kirk Kerkorian. Even though Damian Hurley's father, Steve, disowned Kira and Damian, he fought for them to be included in their grandfather's trust before his death.

Damian Hurley's photos and social media presence

Damian Hurley's Instagram has close to 100,000 followers. On it, he shares pictures of his modelling journey, besides those of his personal life, with his fans, who are always ready to engage him. Some of them are below:

1. Special affinity with his mother

The young actor is known for the close relationship he shares with his mother. In one of Damian Hurley's interviews, he spoke about his mom and budding modelling career. He also spoke about their life off the camera, and one time he and David Beckham’s child were caught trying out Elton John’s fashion accessories.

2. Love for photography

Besides being an actor and model, Damian also enjoys capturing moments. He has a camera that he uses, and on some occasions, he snaps with his mobile phone. The young model even snaps his mom most of the time.

How much is Damian Hurley worth?

Currently, Damian Hurley's net worth is about $500,000. The majority of this wealth has been amassed from his rewarding career as a model and actor. Some of the movies and TV shows that he has appeared in are The Royals, Today, and Harry. Hopefully, his net worth could increase if he ends up inheriting some of his late father’s wealth.

Damian Hurley is a rising celebrity, thanks to his stunning look and ability before the camera. At 19 and with a net worth running into hundreds of thousands of dollars, one can only expect more of this prodigy.

