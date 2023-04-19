Everything known about Rhonda Worthey, the ex-wife of Troy Aikman

Rhonda Worthey is a former publicist for the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team and commentator for Fox Network. She was once married to Troy Aikman, and the union of slightly over a decade thrust her to fame. How much more do we know about her?

After being together for thirteen years and married for 11, Rhonda separated from Troy. Photo: Andrew H. Walker

Celebrity divorce cases have governed the airwaves in the past decade, and Rhonda Worthey and Troy Aikman's case is no different. Fans have been curious to know more about her life besides being a celebrity spouse and what happened to her after the annulment of her union. Rhonda Worthey's biography unpacks these details and more.

Rhonda Worthey's profile summary and bio

Full name Rhonda Worthey Gender Female Date of birth 2nd May 1970 Age 52 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Profession Commentator, Publicist Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Troy Aikman Children 3 Famous as Troy Aikman's ex-wife

Rhonda Worthey's age

As of April 2023, she is 52 years old. She was born on 2nd May 1970. Considering her life became public when she married Troy Aickman, details about her parents, siblings and place of birth are not publicly available. Moreso, she is not active on social media and is less armoured by fame.

Educational background

Rhonda holds a degree in public relations, which helped her secure her job as a publicist at the Dallas Cowboys.

Career

Worthey may have caught the media's attention because of her marriage, stirring the question, what happened to Troy Aikman's wife? Before her marriage, she had a well-established career as a public relations assistant for Dallas Cowboys. She also pursued a career as a commentator for the Fox Network.

Troy Aikman is a former National Football League (NFL) player who played as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Is Rhonda Worthey married?

Rhonda and Troy met in the 1990s during their early years working for the Dallas Cowboys. Troy Aikman was a sportscaster and retired professional American Football player. He played with the Dallas Cowboys.

The couple maintained a low profile while dating before exchanging their vows on 8th April 2000. Following their wedding, they became one of Dallas' most photographed sports couples in the 2000s.

Rhonda Worthey's children

Rhonda Worthey and Troy Aikman shared two daughters. Their eldest, Jordan Ashley Aikman, was born on 24th August 2001. Their second, Alexa Marie Aikman, also known as Ally Aikman, was born on 30th July 2002.

Besides her two daughters, Rhonda had a daughter, Rachel, born from a previous relationship before she met Aikman.

Rhonda Worthey's divorce

Rhonda and Troy seemingly had the perfect marriage. However, the public was shocked to learn about their separation on 24th January 2011. It later culminated in a divorce, which was finalised on 12th April 2011. They were granted equal custody of the girls.

Are Troy and Capa still together?

Six years after the divorce, Troy Aikman married Catherine Capa Mooty. But, who is Capa Mooty? Capa is an entrepreneur and the brains behind a boutique called Luxeliner. She is also famously known as one of the co-founders of Cowboys.

Before her marriage to Troy, Capa was married to Jerry Mooty, Jerry Jones' nephew. Despite her business and connections, Capa maintains a private profile and is inactive on social media, giving away minimal details about her life.

Is Troy Aikman still married to Catherine Mooty?

Yes, he is. Catherine Mooty and Troy Aikman met in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and had their wedding a few months later in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara. Troy Aikman's second wife has two sons, Val and Luke.

Troy is an ESPN colour commentator who does not hesitate to voice out his comments. Photo: Nick Cammett

What happened to Rhonda Worthey?

After the divorce, Rhonda lived away from the prying eyes of the media. Her inactivity on social media and Rhonda Worthey's Instagram account, which is private, are the reasons why little about her life and what she has been up to is publicly available. She is single, unlike Rhonda Worthey's spouse, who married Catherine Mooty.

In 2012, Rhonda was arrested at a high school and charged with public intoxication. The case was reported at Collin County jail, although the police did not release further details. She has not been involved in any other public incidents.

Rhonda Worthey's net worth

Her net worth is approximately $10 million. She gets $1.7 million as spousal child support. Following the divorce, she was paid $1.75 million from her ex-husband's fortune. She also received a house valued at $1.5 million. Regarding Troy Aikmans net worth, it is approximately $65 million.

Rhonda Worthey is publicly known as the ex-wife of Troy Aikman and the mother of his two children. Her biography highlights her life before they met and what happened to her after the divorce.

