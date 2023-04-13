Who is Kelly McGillis' ex-wife? Everything about the American actress

In 2009, Kelly McGillis and her wife created a buzz after she publically announced her sexuality. Kelly received much criticism as many knew her to be straight, given her previous marriages to men and the children she had with one of her ex-husbands.

The famous American actress has been in the industry for decades. Photo: @kellymcgillisfan

Source: Instagram

McGillis is best known for her role in the world-famous action film Top Gun. Besides the infamous film she is known for, she has starred in other movies that include Witness, Made in Heaven, The House on Carroll Street, and The Accused. Kelly's fame skyrocketed, and so did interest in her personal life. McGillis has divorced three times. Is she still married?

Kelly’s profile and bio summary

Full name Kelly Ann McGillis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1957 Age 66 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Newport Beach, California, USA Current residence Hendersonville, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches Weight in kilograms 64 kg Eye colour Light blue Hair colour Grey Marital status Divorced Education Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts Net worth Approximately $5 million

Who is Kelly McGillis’ ex-wife?

Kelly’s ex-wife is Melanie Leis, an American businesswoman, theatre artist and former bartender whom she married in 2010. Their union did not last long, as the couple filed for divorce in 2011 for unknown reasons. She currently does not have a wife.

Is Kelly McGillis homosexual?

McGillis is homosexual. She revealed her sexual orientation in 2009 during an interview with SheWired. Kelly explained that she realised her attraction towards women when she was 12 years of age.

Kelly McGillis’ relationships

She met her first husband, Boyd Black, at Juilliard School, where they were both studying drama. The former couple tied the knot in 1979 after dating for a short while, but their marriage did not last long as separated in 1981.

She then met Fred Tillman, whom she married on the 1st of January in 1989 and had children with. They divorced in 2002 after McGillis gave birth to their second child.

Are Kelly McGillis and Melanie Leis still married?

Kelly entered into a civil union with Melanie Leis in 2010 and they separated a year later.

Kelly McGillis’ children

She has two daughters with her ex-husband, Fred Tillman. Her first-born child is Kelsey Tillman, and her second is Sonora Tillman.

Was Kelly McGillis in Top Gun?

In the 80s action film where she starred alongside Tom Cruise, she played the character of Charlotte Blackwood. Photo: @kellymcgillisfan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kelly was in the 1986 action film as Charlotte Blackwood, a flight instructor at the Top Gun school. The role and on-screen romance with Tom Cruise, who played the character of Pete Mitchell, won the hearts of many viewers.

Kelly McGillis’ net worth

As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, which she has accumulated from the award-winning movies she has starred in and her business.

How much older is Tom Cruise than Kelly McGillis?

She is five years older than Tom Cruise, an American actor and producer popularly known for starring in Mission: Impossible movies. Cruise was born on the 3rd of July in 1962 and in 2023 he is 61 years old.

How old was Kelly McGillis in Top Gun One?

Kelly was 28 years old in the film, and it was the breakthrough in her acting career. Her role showed her versatility as an actress and although she was not a cast member in the movie's second part, she will forever be known for being a Top Gun actress.

What happened to Kelly McGillis?

Actress Kelly McGillis poses during a 1988 Beverly Hills, California portrait photo session. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

It was revealed in 2016, she is a survivor of two sexual assaults, as well as several other assaults.

Kelly McGillis and her ex-wife, Melanie Leis were in a civil union from 2010 to 2011. McGillis, aged 66 years as of 2023 and living in North Carolina, was viciously assaulted by two men, a life altering attack she revealed to the public in 1988.

