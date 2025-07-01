Amapiano sensation Scotts Maphuma recently dropped a catchy Afrikaans verse, which was delivered in freestyle form

The Pikipiki hitmaker rapped the verse over an Amapiano beat while on Instagram live, interacting with his fans

Fans had reacted to the video, and they have their opinion on the verse, looking at Scott's versatility

Scotts Maphuma dropped an Afrikaans freestyle. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Will there be new music from Scotts Maphuma?

South African amapiano music sensation Scotts Maphuma had recently delivered a catchy Afrikaans freestyle. The singer was on Instagram Live in his car, and interacted with his fans like he usually does.

The Pikipiki hitmaker then jumped on an amapiano beat and gave an impromptu performance. In the past, Mzansi peeps have always complained about Scotts and other Amapiano musicians, claiming that they lack creativity.

In this freestyle, Scotts stuck to his usual flow, which has grown among his loyal supporters.

An Instagram page dedicated to Amapiano music, The Yanos Plug, posted the video with the caption:

"Scotts Maphuma snapped on a beat with a slick Afrikaans freestyle that’s too catchy to ignore! We can’t help but imagine what a track with @meneer_cee would sound like - vibes for days! Should they link up and make it official?"

What fans have to say about Scott's video

Reactions to the video are mixed, with some people giving their varying opinions on the verse and Scotts Maphuma's overall appearance.

Preshay_r gushed:

"That beat is catchy. Giving Mellow & Sleazy vibes."

Lettu.Rna stated:

"The last part took me out."

tshepitee_00 shared:

"Scott's ma Afrikaans."

Thee_majestic_ said:

"Scotts Van Wyk."

Ludonga Lukamavuso

"They cannot cancel you, dawg."

Steppa Impangele said:

"Even the “bathini bona” was said with an accent."

Tebohoable gushed:

"Scotts mara, where have you been all along? I give you the whole country man, Kom hieso' marn."

Doctordo Most replied:

"How did you say 'hayi wena maan' in Afrikaans?"

Luthuli_boi laughed:

"I don't know how to hate this guy."

Roddyricch said:

"They'll never make me hate Bathini Boss."

Scotts Maphuma warms up to fans

A fan got to experience Scotts Maphuma a little differently compared to his other fans. A hun snapped a picture with Scotts, who looked more than happy to take it. Other social media users bragged about fixing Scotts' attitude after his remarks on L-Tido's podcast.

On the podcast, Scotts said, “No one forced me to be a celebrity. I make music for the people. If I don’t feel like taking a picture, then I don’t feel like it. I don’t owe it to anyone. No one got me to where I am, and no one can take anything away from me except God.”

Check out the X snap below:

Is Scotts dating Senamile Mhlongo?

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular Amapiano muso Scotts Maphuma is reportedly in a relationship with Senamile Mhlongo.

Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula stated on Saturday, 21 June, that Maphuma is in a relationship. SA took to Khawula's social media post over the weekend to react to the viral photo.

