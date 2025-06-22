Popular South African Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma is reportedly in a relationship with Senamile Mhlongo

Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula revealed on Saturday, 21 June, that Maphuma is in a relationship

South Africans took to Khawula's social media post over the weekend to react to the viral photo

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Amapiano star is reportedly in a relationship. Images: ScottsMaphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma, who was previously cancelled over his arrogance, is reportedly in a relationship.

The popular Amapiano musician, who previously made headlines when he was detained in Mozambique, has a girlfriend.

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula alleged on his X account on Saturday, 21 June, that Scotts Maphuma is dating Senamile Mhlongo.

Khawula shared a photo of Mhlongo and captioned it: "Meet Scotts Maphuma's girlfriend Senamile Mhlongo".

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News contacted Mr Maphuma on Sunday, 22 June, regarding allegations that he's in a relationship with Ms Mhlongo. The Amapiano was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to the viral photo

@Zani_Baccaria wrote:

"Did they start dating after he bought the BMW or what?"

@EvillDaGenius replied:

"Is she allowed to take selfies no Scotts?"

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"South African women will be absolutely gorgeous then they'll date men who look like distant relatives of the rats in Alex."

@LwandleEL wrote:

"The hatred on Scotts is so forced and pathetic."

@HeroSquash replied:

"She will not stick around for long because Scotts is falling off. By December, he will be begging for gigs."

@SaynItStr8 wrote:

"Wipe off the makeup and fake hair. Entlik, I think Black Coffee has the prettiest ex. I can't be 21 years old and date this much wax."

@ass_btm replied:

"She will finish the whole industry. She dated many KZN artists including Lindo baba ka Valdo and other upcoming artists in KZN. She is Senimali "Nomusahlabisa" Mhlongo."

@justnyoo said:

"The boy not only has talent, but he also has a good eye."

@Yongama1299 replied:

"People are asking if they started now are crazy. There is always going to be a girl, either when you are still grinding or have made it. The fact that he chose her over all the other huns, is for a good reason hopefully."

@blaqcharmer said:

"I told her not to go for him, but guess what, young sis didn't listen."

@MashSammy wrote:

"A photo in the morning matters before these useless sun-kissed iPhone enhancements."

HereWithShit said:

"She's probably being ignored by that as$hole. I don't think they have pictures together because mjita (guy) o busy."

Scotts Maphuma is allegedly dating Senamile Mhlongo. Images: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma confirms why he was arrested in Mozambique: “They should have treated me well”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Scotts Maphuma was arrested in Mozambique after missing a scheduled performance at a children's event in Maputo.

A video shared on social media shows Scotts Maphuma being confronted by a journalist before he explains why he was arrested.

Social media reactions were mostly negative, with users mocking his attitude and suggesting his arrest may be the final blow to his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News