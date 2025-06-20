South African veteran actress Leleti Khumalo recently lived it up in Monaco with her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the couple enjoying themselves overseas

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of Khumalo and her hubby

Actress Leleti Khumalo stunned with her husband in Monaco. Image: @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African veteran actress had many netizens on social media swooning over how in love she looked with her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile.

Leleti and Hubby live it up in Monaco

Our very own 'Sarafina' has been making a lot of headlines on the internet. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently posted a picture of the former Imbewu: The Seed star with her man in Monaco.

This picture was taken after President Ramaphosa revealed that he had been travelling to Canada for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he bumped into Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh. Ramaphosa shared that Leleti had assured him they would return with the prestigious award at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Leleti and her husband

Shortly after the picture of the power couple was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@Yollzz_D wrote:

"Left her bum ex-husband, who accused her of being Barren. She found a new man, got twins in her 40s and has been living her best life since."

@blondilocs responded:

"Ageing fine like wine amongst her peers, not fighting to look and compete with 20-year-olds like Khanyi @MbauReloaded."

@adamabankura replied:

"It appears that most Blacks who visit Monte Carlo are expected to rock premium fashion brands."

@She_isSweetness commented:

"He looks like Tyler Perry."

@ZinhlosozethuK stated:

"Low key thought she was working on something with Tyler Perry."

@tumimashabela said:

"I love the fact that ageing is super scared of her. Ageing hates her."

Netizens gushed over Leleti Khumalo and her husband. Image: @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Leleti Khumalo gushes over her husband

In February 2025, veteran actress Leleti Khumalo poured her heart out in a touching post dedicated to her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who celebrated her 12th marriage anniversary last year, professed her love for her husband.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, previously stressed the importance of public affirmation of love. She said:

"Public affirmation validates the bond between the couple, and it also acknowledges the partner’s importance in their life and cements feelings of respect, love and appreciation for each other and the relationship."

Mzansi reacts to Leleti Khumalo joining Muvhango

Briefly News previously reported that Leleti Khumalo has officially joined the cast of Muvhango, which has undergone a rebirth and welcomed new changes.

After Muvhango announced that it had reached the end of the road, the soapie appeared to be shedding its old skin and preparing for a rebirth. The Sarafina star was expected to play the role of Dr Nonhlanhla Ximba in the new season, and which would have brought a new life and energy to the cast.

