President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Muvhango actress Leleti Khumalo on winning a prestigious award

Khumalo and Anant Singh won a prestigious award at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco

This was for her work in the drama film Don’t Give Up. Ramaphosa thanked Khumalo and Singh for flying the Mzansi flag high

President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded veteran actress Leleti Khumalo on winning an international award. Image: Leletikhumalo/Instagram, Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media on 20 June 2025 to celebrate actress Leleti Khumalo after she won a prestigious award.

President Ramaphosa hails Khumalo

The President Ramaphosa revealed that he had been travelling to Canada for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he bumped into Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh. Ramaphosa shared that Leleti had assured him they would return with the prestigious award at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

The Muvhango actress and Singh teamed up for the drama film called Don’t Give Up. Ramaphosa hailed Khumalo and Singh for flying the Mzansi flag high after bringing the Golden Nymph Award home.

"On my travels to and from the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada, I had the good and proud fortune of bumping into our veteran star performer Leleti Khumalo at OR Tambo International Airport.

"Leleti did have something to declare: she’d returned from the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, where she and acclaimed film producer Anant Singh had won the prestigious Golden Nymph Award for their work on the short film, Don’t Give Up," he said.

The film shines a light on the struggles of a single mother of two trying to make ends meet in the bustling streets of Johannesburg.

"I congratulate Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh for flying our flag and for spotlighting one of our nation’s socio-economic challenges."

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Leleti Khumalo for putting SA on the map. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Taking to X, the President posted a series of photos and a video clip from their meet-up. And another picture of Leleti and Anant accepting the award.

On Instagram, Khumalo posted some gorgeous photos of her exploring the city of Monaco. "We’re here for the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Excited and honoured to be here. But 1st, let’s do a bit of exploring of this beautiful country," she wrote.

Leleti looked stunning as she was enjoying cocktails while taking in the sea breeze.

Mzansi reacts to Leleti's wins

Reacting to Ramaphosa's post, people shared their thoughts on Leleti's wins.

@Sakhile63755762 shared:

"I'm proud to call you my president, bab' Ramaphosa. Thank you for recognising our great stars."

@blockxs stated:

"Such encounters are always special."

@Smartlanga mentioned:

"I am proud of you Leleti."

@sibucy added:

"We just keep on winning, this is too much - No DNA, just RSA."

@valezvee gushed:

"Whenever those two get together, it's just wonders. We are so proud."

@Smah_Charmy gushed:

"Mr President, South Africans are a bunch of winners, and they should be kept at that. We win in spite of the challenges. Congratulations to Leleti and Anant. No DNA just RSA."

Sarafina returns to small screens

In a previous report from Briefly News, Youth Day on Monday, 16 June 2025, saw the return of the award-winning film Sarafina.

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the film being aired again on eTV.

