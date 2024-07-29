Leleti Khumalo has joined Muvhango and will appear in the soapie's new season

This after the famous show announced that it would be cancelled, leaving many South Africans distraught over the sudden news

Viewers are looking forward to seeing Leleti in action, while others sulked about the new changes

Leleti Khumalo has officially joined the cast of Muvhango, which has undergone a rebirth and welcomed new changes.

Leleti Khumalo joins Muvhango

After Muvhango announced that it had reached the end of the road, it appeared that the soapie was shedding its old skin and preparing for a rebirth.

Briefly News reported that the SABC 2 show was in talks to have its contracts renewed, and it seems that some new contracts were added to the mix as well.

The soapie took to its social media pages to announce that it had cast new actors, including veteran actress Leleti Khumalo.

The Sarafina star is expected to play the role of Dr Nonhlanhla Ximba in the new season, and will bring new life and energy to the cast:

Mzansi reacts to Leleti Khumalo's casting

Fans are excited about the new Muvhango cast members, and look forward to what the show comes up with in the new season:

khonzip was excited:

"Oh, my queen Leleti is here? I'm so happy. Can't wait!"

iTSAugustine1 said:

"I will be sat for this new era of Muvhango!"

KhumaloDanica wrote:

"I will watch for her."

Meanwhile, some viewers criticised the soapie for its haphazard storylines, with some saying they were fine with the old cast:

ronewa.mamone said:

"I was enjoying the old Muvhango."

asavela20 demanded:

"Please, we want all the Venda cast back."

_wendypennington asked:

"Do we at least get to know what happened at the wedding? Did Reneilwe and the baby survive?"

