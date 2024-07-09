Muvhango is reportedly not being cancelled and is in talks to finalise contract renewals with the SABC

This after the soapie announced that it had reached the end of the road, shattering many fans' hearts

While many viewers were relieved that their favourite soapie would stay, others were frustrated at the news

Haibo, it appears Muvhango won't be cancelled according to previous reports, and the show will, as they say, go on!

Muvhango reportedly resumes

In the days following the announcement that Muvhango was ending, it appears that the soapie jumped the gun.

Briefly News reported on the alleged cancellation, also highlighting a key cause for concern that was raised prior - contract renewals.

According to Phil Mphela, this was the main reason the beloved soapie was scheduled for cancellation, because there was a delay in renewing contracts for the new season.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Phil alleges that Muvhango and SABC are still in talks to renew contracts and that the soapie would return to regular programming:

"This is a developing situation, and I will share when finalised. But, by all accounts, the show will continue."

Mzansi reacts to latest Muvhango report

Viewers are relieved by the news that they'll still get to enjoy their favourite soapie:

__hazelr was frustrated:

"This cancel and uncanceled thing with Muvhango has been going on for years!"

AHT_YssY asked:

"So, it was all a prank?"

SLoveportrait said:

"Wow, what kind of network is this SABC2? This show has become one of my favourites; stop the madness and bring it back!"

Meanwhile, others are disappointed at the developments, saying Muvhango should be scrapped:

SthabiMpash suggested:

"They must just close shop once and for all."

Mnr_Maweni suspected:

"Someone is benefiting from this whole thing of refusing to cancel Muvhango."

missprudy5 claimed:

"Muvhango and Generation are blackmailing the SABC; there's no way."

Muvhango to air reruns

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Muvhango announcing that it would replay its old seasons after it was canned to commemorate 30 years of democracy.

However, viewers weren't pleased with the idea and tore it down, saying there was no need to rewatch old episodes.

