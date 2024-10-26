Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha to Host at Earthshot Prize Awards Alongside US Actor Billy Porter
- Bonang Matheba was selected as a host for an upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards that will take place in Cape Town
- The beloved South African TV presenter will work closely with American actor Billy Portal for the event dedicated to innovators in the sphere of environmental awareness
- Actress Nomzamo Mbatha will also make a stunning appearance at the Earthshot event which will happen on 6 November 2024
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Bonang Matheba is going to be booked and busy in November for a major event in Cape Town. The beloved TV host will be among other A-listers at the event which Prince William founded.
Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the crème de la crème celebrities who are a part of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha are both set to share stages with some popular international Day names.
Bonang Matheba hosts Earthshot Prize Awards
According to Sowetan, Live Bonang Matheba will be co-hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards with Billy Porter. The Pose actor has expressed excitement about celebrating artistry in different forms. Bonang also talked about opportunity and said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world.”
Nomzamo Mbatha to work on Earthshot Week
Nomzamo Mbatha will host Earthshot Week with Australian wildlife photographer and conservationist Robert Irwin. She will be hosting leadership events and dialogues featuring Earthshot Prize finalists. The innovators have to present their best environmental solutions in Africa and are competing for R22 million.
SA rallies behind Bonang as Miss Universe host
Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi has already picked Bonang Matheba to be the host of Miss Universe.
Bonang Matheba has cemented herself as one of the country's talented presenters. Her wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa and a few award shows make her the perfect candidate for the world stage.
The founder and CEO of JKN Global Group Public Limited, the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization, asked people to recommend hosts for this year's show.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za