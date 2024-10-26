Bonang Matheba was selected as a host for an upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards that will take place in Cape Town

The beloved South African TV presenter will work closely with American actor Billy Portal for the event dedicated to innovators in the sphere of environmental awareness

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha will also make a stunning appearance at the Earthshot event which will happen on 6 November 2024

Bonang Matheba is going to be booked and busy in November for a major event in Cape Town. The beloved TV host will be among other A-listers at the event which Prince William founded.

Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha will be hosts at Earthshot Prize Awards with stars such as Billy Porter. Image: Bryan Bedder / Leon Bennett / Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the crème de la crème celebrities who are a part of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha are both set to share stages with some popular international Day names.

Bonang Matheba hosts Earthshot Prize Awards

According to Sowetan, Live Bonang Matheba will be co-hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards with Billy Porter. The Pose actor has expressed excitement about celebrating artistry in different forms. Bonang also talked about opportunity and said:

“I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world.”

Nomzamo Mbatha to work on Earthshot Week

Nomzamo Mbatha will host Earthshot Week with Australian wildlife photographer and conservationist Robert Irwin. She will be hosting leadership events and dialogues featuring Earthshot Prize finalists. The innovators have to present their best environmental solutions in Africa and are competing for R22 million.

SA rallies behind Bonang as Miss Universe host

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi has already picked Bonang Matheba to be the host of Miss Universe.

Bonang Matheba has cemented herself as one of the country's talented presenters. Her wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa and a few award shows make her the perfect candidate for the world stage.

The founder and CEO of JKN Global Group Public Limited, the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization, asked people to recommend hosts for this year's show.

