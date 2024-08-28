Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as the host of the Global Citizen Festival this year

The festival will take place at the Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York on 28 September 2024

Nomzamo will share the stage with a few big names in the entertainment industry

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha will be hosting the Global Citizen Festival. Image: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha will return to the Global Citizen stage as one of the hosts at this year's event.

Mbatha to grace the Global Citizen stage

The Shaka Ilembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha was announced as this year's host for the Global Citizen Festival 2024. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York on 28 September 2024.

Some other speakers joining Nomzamo include The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira, American radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God, Antoni Forowski, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Sophia Bush and many more big names in the international space.

This is the second year in a row that Nomzamo has graced the awesome initiative. She looked stunning on the Global Citizen Red Carpet in Ghana.

The Global Citizen was also hosted in South Africa in 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, and pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter and her husband, Jay-Z, were the headliners.

Global Citizen on ending extreme poverty

The organisation has mastered the art of incorporating music into activism. This year's performers include award-winning singer Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Lisa.

In a statement, the co-founder of Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick, said

“Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share. I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission of helping those living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world," he said.

Uncle Waffles performs at Global CitizenGhana

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles was one of the performers at the star-studded global citizen concert in 2023.

This time, it was Ghana's turn to host the famous concert, which featured Usher, Sza, and other international artists who guaranteed a good time. The Ghanaian crowd was excited by Waffles' dancing while spinning on the decks.

