'Shaka iLembe' Actress Nomzamo Mbatha to Host Global Citizen Festival in New York
- Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as the host of the Global Citizen Festival this year
- The festival will take place at the Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York on 28 September 2024
- Nomzamo will share the stage with a few big names in the entertainment industry
Nomzamo Mbatha will return to the Global Citizen stage as one of the hosts at this year's event.
Mbatha to grace the Global Citizen stage
The Shaka Ilembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha was announced as this year's host for the Global Citizen Festival 2024. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York on 28 September 2024.
Some other speakers joining Nomzamo include The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira, American radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God, Antoni Forowski, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Sophia Bush and many more big names in the international space.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
This is the second year in a row that Nomzamo has graced the awesome initiative. She looked stunning on the Global Citizen Red Carpet in Ghana.
The Global Citizen was also hosted in South Africa in 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, and pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter and her husband, Jay-Z, were the headliners.
Global Citizen on ending extreme poverty
The organisation has mastered the art of incorporating music into activism. This year's performers include award-winning singer Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Lisa.
In a statement, the co-founder of Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick, said
“Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share. I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission of helping those living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world," he said.
Uncle Waffles performs at Global CitizenGhana
In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles was one of the performers at the star-studded global citizen concert in 2023.
This time, it was Ghana's turn to host the famous concert, which featured Usher, Sza, and other international artists who guaranteed a good time. The Ghanaian crowd was excited by Waffles' dancing while spinning on the decks.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za