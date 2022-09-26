Uncle Waffles is truly spreading her wings around the world as a top-tier performer at major shows

The South African DJ attended the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana as one of the stars, including celebrities such as Usher, SZA, Sarkodie and more

Uncle Waffles electrified the crowd with her signature moves and energetic DJing as she took over the decks

Uncle Waffles has worked hard to make a name for herself, and she was one of the performers at the star-studded global citizen concert. Ghana hosted the famous concert with the likes of Usher, Sza and other international artists who guaranteed a good time.

Uncle Waffles did her thing at The Global Citizen Festival in Ghana, where the likes of Usher and more performed. Image: Instagram/@unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian crowd was excited by Waffles' dancing while spinning on the decks. Her latest performance at the Global Citizen confirms that she is bound to be a big name for the entertainment centre for a while.

Uncle waffles in Ghana at the global citizen concert

The TimesLIVE reports that Uncle Waffles graced the Ghanaian Global Citizen Festival with her presence. The publication reports that the DJ's brief set left the audience begging for more. Uncle Waffles performed amapiano hits accompanied by her popular dance moves.

The Glocal Citizen festival also had Usher, and Sza, who gave stellar performances. Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also had a memorable night at the concert. Other artists who performed were Gyakie, Stormzy and Stoneboy.

Uncle Waffles remains a fan favourite. Many of her supporters are always happy to show her love on social media.

@the_chosenfarmer commented:

"Please meet Jesse Lingard and play together with him some of Amapiano on the decks for me."

@moformoeketsi commented:

"A woman bagging Ws."

@bandilesihlongonyane commented:

"All I want to do is see Uncle Waffles play live in Swaziland."

@the.basetsana.manaka commented:

"Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous girl."

@treyy9kingzzimbabwe commented:

"Lots of love Waffles, you're the best . All the way from Zimbabwe, we love you."

"She's bigger than Cassper right now": Uncle Waffles takes over BBC Radio 1

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles did her first BBC Radio 1 show. The clips of her on the show topped trending lists.

Waffles is officially a resident DJ for the biggest radio stations in the UK. Her job is to keep the world up to date on the latest music in SA.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared a clip of Uncle Waffles doing a live link at the radio station.

