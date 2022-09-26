South African singer Nomcebo Zikode has taken to her timeline to share a dope pic with talented US musician John Legend

The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Nervous singer were both dressed to impress and looked ravishing in the pic Nomcebo posted on social media

Nomcebo wished her followers a happy week and all the best as they start a new week on Monday morning, 26 September

Nomcebo Zikode has been rubbing shoulders with international superstars ever since Jerusalema went viral. The singer has taken to her timeline to share a dope snap with US singer John Legend.

‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo Zikode took a beautiful snap with John Legend. Image: @nomcebo_zikode, @johnlegend

Source: Instagram

The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Nervous singer were dressed to the nines in the pic she posted on social media on Monday, 26 September. They both absolutely ate their looks and left no crumbs.

Taking to Twitter, Nomcebo Zikode wished all her followers a beautiful week. She captioned her pic with John Legend:

"New day, new morning to start fresh and achieve your goals. Happy Monday."

Peeps took to Nomcebo's timeline to share their thoughts on her stunning snap with John and her overall post.

@Khangale20 commented:

"You are living large, all thanks to Jerusalema. Keep it that way we don't wanna hear any negative stories like Master KG this, Open Mic that. We want positive things please, we are going through a lot as a country we don't deserve any negatives. Keep moving."

@Benzito43397073 wrote:

"Nomcebo you have an amazing talent in singing, so please release a song and sing I wanna heal please."

@86ngwato said:

"Morning my favourite, please we miss your voice, make some (music) sister."

@Majutla3Matome added:

"Our pride, flying our flag higher and higher. Danko 'Cebos."

John Legend shows love to SA singer Mthandazo Gatya

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that John Legend took to his timeline to show love to Mthandazo Gatya. The South African singer gave the US singer's new song Nervous an African touch.

The clip of the talented singer singing the song in isiZulu trended on social media. The star participated in John's open verse challenge and killed it.

At the time of publication, the songwriter's clip had been viewed over 600 000 times on Twitter alone. John also took to the micro-blogging app and praised Mthandazo for dropping a fire verse. Reacting to the clip, the American superstar tweeted five fire emojis.

Source: Briefly News