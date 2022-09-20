John Legend has showed love to South African singer Mthandazo Gatya for adding soul to his new song titled Nervous

The Afro-pop singer participated in John's open verse challenge and added an isiZulu verse to the already trending song and his video went viral

The US singer saw the video and reacted to it with five fire emojis and even Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee was impressed by Mthandazo's rendition

John Legend has taken to his timeline to show love to Mthandazo Gatya. The South African singer gave the US singer's new song Nervous an African touch.

Source: Instagram

The video of the Afro-pop artist belting out the tune in isiZulu has gone viral on social media. The star participated in John's open verse challenge and slayed it.

The songwriter's video has been viewed over 600 000 times on Twitter alone. John Legend also took to the app and praised Mthandazo for dropping a fire verse. Reacting to the clip, John tweeted five fire emojis.

South Africans took to John's comment section to urge him to do a collab with the talented South African. Even Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee is willing to help put the song together.

@ThulaniSundu said:

"Change the man's life, John. Do a collab, invite @RealBlackCoffee to do the arrangement and put some sauce in it."

RealBlackCoffee commented:

"Let’s go!!!!!"

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Send him 2 million US dollars and sign him now."

@SeanJeansWho said:

"Proof that Zulu people got more Sauce in South Africa."

@ThabangTalks commented:

"Just drop the album with this man. Drop it man."

@_Hybreed_ wrote:

"South Africa stand up!"

@KidiPotse said:

"I love this song but what this guy added gave me goosebumps, never heard so much soul in a song full of soul and perfection. I'm in love."

@Mlu3i1 added:

"Dawg, that was beautiful, something that touches the soul, goes straight through the organs and get straight to that soul."

