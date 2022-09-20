Media sensation and rapper Big Xhosa has released his much-awaited track Again and it's doing rounds on the internet

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the visuals of the song and immediately drew thousands of peeps to his comments section

South African netizens seem to be swallowing their words about Big Xhosa's career as many are impressed with his deliver

Big Xhosa has become a hot topic following the release of his highly anticipated hit single Again.

Big Xhosa has a new song called 'Again' and it's currently trending on Twitter.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the stunning visuals for Again. Big Xhosa can be heard and seen in the viral video dissing fellow South African rappers but not naming them. This comes after Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track revived the dissing culture in Mzansi hip-hop.

Musa Khawula shared the following video on Twitter:

As expected, Mzansi residents have reacted to the video in Musa Khawula's comments section. Despite the widespread perception that Big Xhosa was a flop who only cared about clout, many people are impressed with his rap style and delivery after watching the video. Even though some people are still extremely unconvinced, many people raved and said:

@silas_timoteus_ said:

"This guy is a better rapper than Cassper Nyovest, LucasRaps. I don't know why they hate him but praising Big Zulu for the same thing Big Xhosa did."

@_K_A_R_A_B_O wrote:

"I know a man who lost his wife over the internet" Someone, please check on Nota"

@SaphuleloZakuza shared:

"Honestly he is way better than 90% of SA hip-hop artists. This is dope."

@tripledotkelo posted:

"This is for everybody who thought I was a joke" I feel like he's talking to me because I'm part of that "everybody,"

@Abuti__Ray replied:

"Homie better rest now."

@SirDavid_Dashe commented:

"And we must buy that "

@Tinomane also said:

"He is actually a good and talented rapper he just needs to be molded and placed on the right path before he throws away his talent"

@therealxolo also wrote:

"To be honest Big Xhosa is talented"

@TheMopadion also shared:

"This boy can rap. I wish as South Africans we can give him a chance."

@Ndingu_Nantsika also posted:

"Why’s nobody signing him though?"

@mo_esha8 added:

"When he started I thought he was just a comedian. He is good heyI'm gonna start taking him seriously now."

