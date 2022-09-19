Top South African rapper K.Ohas joined the long list of celebrities with clothing lines

The Skhanda Love rapper recently wowed Mzansi with the clothes from his latest collection, Skhanda World

Peeps said they loved the outfits because they looked comfortable and stylish; many vowed to purchase the clothes

K.O is ready to make sure that Mzansi fashion lovers look stylish and comfortable with the summer drip from his fashion label Skhanda World.

Rapper K.O recently shared pictures of the clothes from his Skhanda World collection. Image: @mrcashtime.

Source: Instagram

The star who hogged headlines following the release of his hit song Sete featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna called on his millions of fans and followers to support his hustle.

Taking to his social media pages, the Mhlobo Wami hitmaker shared the blue and white unisex shorts and shirt sets from the Skhanda World collection. The stylish sets also featured the Skhanda World brand. He wrote:

"New Summer tunes, New Summer drip. 2022 @skhandaworld summer range is available now at @Studio_88 across SA and on their website. Get your #SETE right now!"

K.O's fans headed to his timeline to reveal that they loved the drip. Some commended the star for coming up with a design that caters to style and comfort. Others loved that fashionable sets are unisex and said they would be rocking them with their significant others.

@blacyamiersa said:

"ilo sisi okhuluma ngaye loh?? kwi "SETE" Anyways this summer merch is ."

@PlutoSaints commented:

"Ok that blue you're rocking on frame 1 looks comfortable...I generally don't wear clothes with brand logos, but Ima go check that one out"

@zingah_lotj added:

"I definitely wouldn’t have allowed that leg-up pose not my goat! "

@nomtydladla noted:

"Iyoooooo. This drip the one hy."

@tebu_october wrote:

"Number 3, is it the same shirt blackie wore on the Sete music video I need that."

@l.matabane said:

"This would be nice for the weekend but my bestie @vuyisile_jiyane doesn’t love me."

