Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show DJ Zinhle some love for producing a dope watches, sunglasses and earrings under her Era by DJ Zinhle brand

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to his official Twitter account and gave a shout-out to the musician-turned-businesswoman

Some social media users agreed that the brand is great while others shared that they don't like the brand, adding that it's expensive

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to show love to DJ Zinhle. The rapper gave the club DJ a shout-out for her brand, Era by DJ Zinhle.

Cassper Nyovest showed love to DJ Zinhle's jewellery brand. Image: @casspernyovest, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Taking to his timeline, the Siyathandana hitmaker let Mzansi know that he loves what the Umlilo hitmaker is doing with her brand. DJ Zinhle sells watches, earrings, sunglasses and other products. Mufasa wrote on Twitter:

"Era by Zinhle is a Dope f**king Brand! Period!!!"

Social media users took to the rapper-turned-businessman's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Some agreed with Cassper Nyovest while others said they're not feeling the brand.

@magqib said:

"Got my wife a neck piece for her birthday in July. Loved what she has in that shop. I’d support her again given a chance!"

@amila_nd wrote:

"No, it's not. That jewelery is the cheapline kind. Definitely looks good on pictures but once you see it live, you realise it's not worth the price tag."

@KagisoSedikwe commented:

"Tell her to bring it to North West Rustenburg and Maftown."

@LungiswaAbsolon said:

"Love that brand. I love this bag, saving for it."

@Your_Miss_B wrote:

"Paid tweet."

@wepa_z added:

"Have a baby by Zinhle Grootman! Period!"

Cassper Nyovest gives Nasty C's new mixtape a nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to give Nasty C's new mixtape a nod. The rapper also tipped his hat to all the Mzansi hip-hop stars who dropped new projects on Friday, 16 September.

Stars such as AKA and Duncan, among many others, released new projects on the day. Cass shared that he features on Nasty C's new 10-track project titled Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.

Mufasa and the There They Go hitmaker collaborated on a wavy track called Loco. Hip-hop heads to their fave's comment section to let him know that his verse on Loco is too hard.

Source: Briefly News