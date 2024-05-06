Life insurance provider Old Mutual has reportedly paid out an R3m pension fund to the Molefi family

Sebabatso Molefi called out the company on social media after it delayed releasing the funds to her mother

Her viral post shone a spotlight on the matter and prompted other social media users to share their similar experiences

Sebabatso Molefi shared on X that Old Mutual paid out the R3m pension owed to her mother. Images: Stock Image/Getty Images and oldmutual.com

After 11 months, Old Mutual finally paid over an R3m pension fund to the Molefi family.

Sebabatso Molefi (@Seba_S_M) took to X on 6 May 2024 to announce that her issue with the company had finally been resolved.

Molefi first turned to social media after struggling to get Old Mutual to pay her deceased dad’s pension to her mother in full. Her post went viral, and many other citizens shared similar stories about the insurance company.

Old Mutual released a statement claiming that Molefi's parents were divorced and the money her mother claimed was tied up in the divorce settlement. The company, however, committed to finding a solution to the matter.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens congratulated Molefi and commended her for her persevering spirit.

@SoulFairy3 said:

“Yaaaasss, you are my fighter. So happy for you, sis.”

@MokabaneNtala added:

“I’m also going after them with lawyers; they changed the beneficiary on my father in-law policy, putting someone with only date of birth and initials is being 18 years now.”

@Ketso28 commented:

“You stood on business, Seba. Happy for Mma Molefi. She truly has a fighter in you. ”

@bchinyakata said:

“You never stopped fighting, and it paid off. What an inspiration you are ”

@cebz_x asked:

“They wanted you to drag them by their hair before doing what is right?!”

