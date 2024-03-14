A man went viral on TikTok after he was arrested in an Old Mutual branch for causing a scene

The man went to the offices to claim the money he was due to bury his daughter and after refusing to leave, police were called

South Africans are heartbroken by how the man was maltreated by members of the South African Police Service

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mzansi has compassion for a man who wanted to bury his daughter and demanded his money from Old Mutual. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA – A man went viral after he was dragged out of Old Mutual offices for refusing to leave. The man made a scene after Old Mutual allegedly failed to process his policy payout.

Man arrested at Old Mutual in viral video

@zamoh037 posted the video on her TikTok account. In the video, the man refuses to leave the office. A police officer armed with an assault rifle is shown standing in wait in the Old Mutual branch.

The man shouts that he wants his money because he wants to bury his daughter. He starts arguing with the police officer. He demands to see the manager and repeats that he has to bury his daughter. Watch the video here:

Netizens angry at Old Mutual

South Africans share the man's frustrations. Some opened up about when Old Mutual allegedly refused to pay them.

Mokgehle Kabie Betty said:

"I was there to claim after the death of my son. They told me to bring the body because people fake deaths. I nearly burned the whole branch down."

user7047051269341 said:

"Old Mutual, tell us what happened. Otherwise, we're cancelling all of our policies."

Rarang asked:

"Isn't this the same company where a family once brought a corpse to their offices when they required proof that the person was dead?"

Nathy said:

"Old Mutual destroyed my future. My mother saved money for me to study and I never got it."

TsholoD_Khumalo wrote:

"My mom got R3 000 for my baby brother after paying R400 for 18 years."

Old Mutual allegedly agrees to pay Sebabatso Molefi's mother

In a similar article, Briefy News reported that Old Mutual allegedly agreed to pay the mother of Sebabatso Molefi her pension money.

Molefi trended on social media after she called Old Mutual out for refusing to pay her money her R3 million pension despite an order from the courts. South Africans praised her and celebrated her for standing up to Old Mutual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News