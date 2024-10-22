Lebo Keswa clapped back at Sol Phenduka after he commented on her frequent rants about her marriage to Letoya Makhene, accusing him of trying to silence her

Sol's remarks stirred mixed reactions, with some social media users siding with Lebo and others criticising her for bullying Letoya

Many felt Lebo's continued public discussions about her ex were excessive and damaging

Controversial media personality Lebo Keswa has come out guns blazing at radio presenter and podcaster Sol Phenduka. Sol shared his thoughts on Lebo's continued rants about her marriage to actress and singer Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa has clapped back at Sol Phenduka.

Lebo Keswa deals with Sol Phenduka

Lebo Keswa is not entertaining any negative comments about her latest venting podcast. The media personality has been in the media a lot lately, thanks to her continued rants about Letoya Makhene.

Taking to her X page, Lebo Keswa fired shots at Sol Phenduka, who shared his two cents on the matter. She said Sol was trying to abuse and silence her. The post read:

"Sol don’t do this🙄… Are you bullying me and silencing me🤔🤔🤔. I’m not going to stop hle I haven’t even started☝🏽Le nna wambora shame but I still watch your podcast. Subscribe to my podcast o tlogele go ntena nxxx🤣🤣🤣"

Mixed reactions trail Lebo Keswa's post

Social media users were seemingly on the fence about the matter. Some sided with Sol Phenduka, while others took Lebo's side.

@mfikzo1 said:

"They want to eat alone those gate keepers, abaphume kuwe."

@FlowVersatile commented:

"So you opened a podcast just to talk about Latoya😭"

@Liziwe_G wrote:

"No, you are bullying Latoya ma'am 👎🏽... Very narcissistic of you. You clearly loved the fame she came with. You can't make a failed relationship your whole personality. You are so wrong for this. It's enough now!"

@surprisemodise1 added:

"Personally I’m a huge fan of yours ous lebo 💕❤️🙌🏻 I love seeing you in these twitter spaces and podcasts. I love everything before I even read 😂"

@townxipclownza said:

"He is right though my sister. At this pace, no one is going to buy your book if you decide to right now. We know the book from chapter 1 to 12 already."

@asiel_asiels noted:

"But lwena u cnt be ranting abt ur Ex on every podcast n X tweet.....🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️"

@missZwanga said:

"The biggest bully is you, what you are doing to Latoya is bullying."

Lebo Keswa continues to rant about Letoya Makhene

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lebo Keswa had an explosive interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast. She spoke openly about being married to Letoya Makhene.

Online users were abuzz as Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene clashed for all to see. Peeps picked sides between the two women.

